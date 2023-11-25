Clark Lea unloads on officials after Vanderbilt QB hit late by Tennessee, draws penalty flag

KNOXVILLE — Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during the second quarter of the Commodores' game against the Tennessee on Saturday afternoon at Neyland Stadium.

Lea was visibly angry after Tennessee's players tackled AJ Swann on two straight dead ball fouls, a false start and a delay of game.

After heated words with an official, Lea was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct foul. Xavier Castillo was also called for an unsportsmanlike conduct foul along with Tennessee players Tyler Baron and Dominic Bailey following a scuffle between the players.

The drive resulted in a punt for Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7 SEC).

Clark Lea is mad pic.twitter.com/JDbzV4pgnk — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) November 25, 2023

Things are getting crazy in Knoxville pic.twitter.com/NfanlJ9n3a — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) November 25, 2023

The Vols (7-4, 3-4) led 24-10 at the time of the penalties, then added a touchdown after regaining possession. Following the PAT, Vanderbilt's Alan Wright was flagged for another penalty as pushing and shoving continued.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Clark Lea gets unsportsmanlike penalty for Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee