What Clark Lea said about Vanderbilt football scuffle, unsportsmanlike penalty vs. Tennessee

KNOXVILLE − Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea said he was upset on behalf of quarterback AJ Swann during the play in the second quarter against Tennessee in which he earned an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

On back to back plays, Vanderbilt was called for a false start and then a delay of game. Despite the dead ball fouls, Tennessee rushers tackled quarterback AJ Swann. On the first play, Swann had stopped when he saw the flag thrown.

“Part of my job is to fight for our players, and certainly for their safety,” Lea said after Vanderbilt's 48-24 loss Saturday at Neyland Stadium. “ … And I was upset about the delay of game.”

Lea said he would request an explanation from the league office on the delay of game.

Shortly afterward, players on both teams got into a scuffle which resulted in two Tennessee players and one Vanderbilt player, Xavier Castillo, getting called for unsportsmanlike penalties. The Commodores’ Alan Wright later got another unsportsmanlike on an extra point.

“When the benches cleared, obviously that’s not part of our game and that’s not something that we teach or preach,” Lea said. “ … But I also think that our players were fighting for one another. They were standing up for each other in that moment.”

