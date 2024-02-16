Clark Kellogg Award watch list for Feb. 15

Feb. 15—The Clark Kellogg Award is presented annually to The News-Herald's boys basketball player of the year. The winner will be announced after the completion of the state tournament on a date to be announced.

This list can fluctuate throughout the season. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order.

G Justin Belcher, Sr., University: Works well on the drive and from deep as he averages 16.8 points per game and 25 3-pointers. Also the Preppers' leading rebounder (5.8), assister (3.9) and stealer (3.1)

SG Matt Biddell, Sr., Mentor: Averaging 23.9 points per game with 45 3-pointers. Also strong running the offense (5.6 assists) and on ball (2.4 steals).

G Peyton Budrys-Rini, Sr., Lake Catholic: Leads a young team while averaging 15.3 points per game. Also makes an impact on the glass (4.9 rebounds) and on the ball (1.3 steals).

G Taj Caver, Sr., Hawken: The Hawks' leading scorer with 15.4 points and 43 3-pointers. A leader all over the floor.

G JP Dragas, Sr., Madison: Just surpassed 2,000 career points while averaging 28.4 points per game. Also leads the Blue Streaks in assists (3.2), steals (4.5) and blocks (0.7).

G Evan Dugger, Sr., NDCL: Averaging 17.9 points with 54 3-pointers for the Lions.

G/F Thai Duncan, Jr., Euclid: Had a strong week in wins over Shaker and Benedictine. Averaging 21.2 points per game with 47 3-pointers.

F James Gadomski, Sr., Fairport: A jack of all trades, as he is the team's leading scorer (24.4), assister (4.8) and stealer (3.6). Also second in rebounds (8.2) and blocks (1.7)

G Armani Hall, So., Harvey: Leading scorer for the upstart Red Raiders with 15.6 points per game. Also averaging 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

F Ian Ioppolo, Sr., Mentor: The Cardinals' leading scorer (27.6) and rebounder (8.7) while also being a threat from beyond the arc with 61 3-pointers.

G Dorian Jones, Jr., Richmond Heights: Shouldered some of the load on the inside with rebounding while also being a scorer for the Spartans.

G Quinn Kwasniak, Jr., Cornerstone: Leads the area with 35.2 points per game and has connected on 114 3-pointers. Also averaging 9.3 rebounds and seven assists.

G Landon Lear, Jr., West Geauga: Put up a good showing against Aurora but fell short of a comeback victory. Averaging 20.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Wolverines.

F/C Sean Register, Sr., North: The Rangers' leader in points (29.7), rebounds (11.2) and assists (3.9). Guided the Rangers to their first conference title since 2014.

G Demarris Winters, Jr., Richmond Heights: A sharp shooter who can create his range from anywhere.

G Quandell Wright, Sr., VASJ: Averaging 15.9 points per game with five rebounds and 1.9 steals to lead a hot Vikings.