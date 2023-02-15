Clark Hunt gives the first speech of the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII parade

League playoffs have begun, starting with the SOL Tournament. Follow here for all the matchups, scores, and game recaps.
The Aggies' season is over after a player alleged three teammates sexually assaulted him.
Derek Carr is on the open market after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL franchises make sense for the 31-year-old QB?
Derek Carr is gone, after nine years. So who will be this year’s quarterback of the Raiders? Coach Josh McDaniels has plenty of choices. It makes sense to keep eyes on someone with whom McDaniels has worked in the past, in addition to any rookies to whom he may take a shine. The top candidates [more]
This was a great example of how well quarterback Patrick Mahomes and center Creed Humphrey work together for the Chiefs.
NFL.com released a new mock draft, and it has Ryan Poles working the phones like crazy with three first-round trades.
The football star had the revelation about his bonus shortly after the game
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes led his side to glory against the Philadelphia Eagles
Aaron Rodgers used his time on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday to call out the media over reports around his upcoming darkness retreat.
The hire of Shane Steichen should firmly close the door on the Colts' revolving veteran quarterback carousel.
The Kansas City Chiefs rallied to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII, but the game was decided on a lot more than a holding penalty.
One of the biggest decisions that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni faced in Super Bowl LVII came on a fourth-and-six from the Chiefs’ 15-yard-line with the Eagles up 24-21 late in the third quarter. Sirianni had gone for it on a fourth down in field goal range a few plays earlier and he did it [more]
Jalen Hurts is about to get paid - like, PAID - and he's going to be worth it, but it'll present the Eagles with a new set of problems. By Adam Hermann
Beyond the obvious, here's why the Eagles' Super Bowl defeat to the Chiefs should sting. By Dave Zangaro
The Eagles were beat on nearly identical plays by the Chiefs, who saw Doug Pederson's play work earlier in the season. By Dave Zangaro
Chris Simms believes Brock Purdy has a clear edge over Trey Lance in the battle for the 49ers' starting quarterback position in 2023.
The Giants selected wide receiver Kadarius Toney in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, but he didn’t do much as a rookie and he was doing even less in his second season, when he was traded to the Chiefs. His performance in Kansas City suggests that he was not the problem in New [more]
There's been a lot of talk about what the Bears will do with the No. 1 overall pick, and whether or not they'll trade Justin Fields. There will be a lot more, too.
When A.J. Brown first thought Eagles could lose Super Bowl as Jalen Hurts, James Bradberry talk contracts.
Under the voting rules that were in place through 2021, Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III would have been the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year. Under the new rules implemented as of 2022, Walker finished in second place to Jets receiver Garrett Wilson. With one vote for each of the 50 voters, Walker would [more]