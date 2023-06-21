Clark Haggans, linebacker who won Super Bowl 40 with Steelers, dies at 46

Former NFL linebacker Clark Haggans, who won Super Bowl 40 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has died at 46. Burt Lauten, the Steelers' senior director of communications, confirmed the news to USA TODAY Sports on Wednesday.

Haggans' death was first reported by Pittsburgh radio host Colin Dunlap on Tuesday night.

No cause of death was announced.

Haggans sacked Seattle Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck during the first drive of Super Bowl 40, which the Steelers won 21-10 on Feb. 5, 2006.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Haggans played 13 seasons in the NFL after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2000 NFL draft by the Steelers. Haggans also played for the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers, reaching the Super Bowl with all three teams during his career. He retired from football in 2013.

Haggans finished his NFL career with 520 total tackles, 46.5 sacks, five fumble recoveries, and one interception.

Clark Haggans' life was obviously so much more than one Super Bowl or the game of football. But he was a key piece to some great Steelers' defenses. Nine sacks in 2005. Took down Matt Hasselbeck on the opening drive of SB 40.



Rest in Peace, Clark. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/OpFq29laf2 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) June 21, 2023

Haggans was a college standout at Colorado State University, where he played defensive end from 1996-99. His 33 career sacks remain a school record. Haggans was inducted into the Colorado State University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Clark Haggans, former Steelers LB who won Super Bowl, dies at 46