Clark Gillies, Hockey Hall of Famer, dies at 67

The hockey world mourns the passing of former New York Islanders forward Clark Gillies, who died at age 67.

Gillies won four Stanley Cups with the New York Islanders, and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2002.

“The entire Islanders community is devastated by the loss of Clark Gillies,” Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello said. “He epitomized what it means to be a New York Islander. The pride he felt wearing the Islanders sweater on the ice was evident by his willingness to do anything to win. Off the ice, he was just as big of a presence, always taking the time to give back to the local community. The New York Islanders have four Stanley Cups because of the sacrifices he and the members of those dynasty teams made for the franchise. On behalf of the entire organization, we send our deepest condolences to the entire Gillies family.”

Gillies played 12 of his 14 NHL seasons with the Islanders, also spending two campaigns as a member of the Buffalo Sabres. He scored 319 goals and 697 points in 958 career regular-season games.

In the league’s statement, Gary Bettman called Clark Gillies “a tower of strength on the ice for the dynastic New York Islanders of the early 1980s, and a pillar of the Long Island community ever since.”

Statement from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on the passing of Hockey Hall of Fame member Clark Gillies. pic.twitter.com/K7PbmRiv56 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 22, 2022

Click here for information regarding The Clark Gillies Foundation, a “non-profit corporation developed to help children who are physically, developmentally, and/or financially challenged.”

Clark Gillies gave so much to the #Isles, Long Island, the game and most of all, good causes. He never said No to a request. He was the best friend you could have. And boy, could he make you laugh. Gone too soon. Heartbroken for his family. Rest in Peace, Clark. pic.twitter.com/uNxPAR82un — Chris Botta (@ChrisBottaNHL) January 22, 2022

