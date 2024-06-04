Clark 'flopped' on Carter foul

- Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever gameThe highly anticipated WNBA matchup between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is set for June 1. Here's a look at how the rookies have compared so far this season and will No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso make her WNBA debut?<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/news/caitlin-clark-angel-reese-wnba-sky-fever-cardoso/617598/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever game</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:17Now PlayingPaused
- WNBA Players of the Week - Week 1 (May 21, 2024)Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun (2-0 record during the week) averaged 13.0 ppg, 10.5 rpg and 9.5 apg (Eastern Conference Player of the Week). Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx (2-0 record during the week) averaged 24.5 ppg, 10.5 rpg and 3.5 spg (Western Conference Player of the Week).1:00Now PlayingPaused
- Watch Kaylor West throws perfect game for Liberty Creek in TSSAA Class 2A state championship game against HuntingdonLiberty Creek’s Kaylor West became the first to throw a perfect game at the TSSAA state tournament since 2016. She did it in the Class 2A championship vs. Huntingdon on May 24, 2024.2:25Now PlayingPaused
- Sandy Brondello, Breanna Stewart and Leonie Fiebich discuss Liberty's 84-67 loss to MinnesotaThe Liberty dug themselves an early hole on the road in Minnesota and were not able to fully recover in their 84-67 loss. For head coach Sandy Brondello, 16 turnovers which led to 25 points for the Lynx and 24-percent shooting from behind the arc is not a recipe for success. She was pleased though with the effort of rookie forward Leonie Fiebich, who dropped 11 points off the bench. Breanna Stewart led all scorers with 20 points but says the Liberty has to do a better job of handling the physicality of teams like Minnesota.7:21Now PlayingPaused
Clark 'flopped' on Carter foul
Brother From Another looks back on Chennedy Carter's foul on Caitlin Clark during Sunday's Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky game, discussing how the Fever star 'flopped' when she went down.