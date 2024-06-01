Clark, Fever prepare for star-studded showdown with Sky

May 31—INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark expects a loud and energetic crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, with good reason.

The noon tipoff will feature the first meetings as professionals between the Indiana Fever's rookie sensation and the Chicago Sky's Angel Reese, the former LSU star and perhaps Clark's most notable collegiate rival.

Kamilla Cardoso — whose South Carolina Gamecocks defeated Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes for the national championship in April — also is expected to make her debut for Chicago after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Cardoso was selected with the third overall pick in April's WNBA Draft, Reese went seventh overall and Clark, of course, was the top selection.

On Tuesday, Indiana hosted the Los Angeles Sparks and No. 2 overall pick Cameron Brink and No. 4 pick Rickea Jackson. L.A. won that contest 88-82 — avenging a 78-73 loss at home a week earlier — but Clark scored a career-high 30 points in defeat.

She had 20 points and a career-high nine assists Thursday in a 103-88 loss against the Seattle Storm and is averaging 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists through her first nine professional games.

Reese also is off to a strong start with averages of 11 points and 8.2 rebounds for the 3-3 Sky.

"I think it's fun," Clark told reporters of the matchup of young stars. "It's cool to see the rookie class and how they're doing and then even the girls that have been a little bit older than me that I faced at the beginning of my (college) career. ... I think it's just really good for women's basketball more than anything."

The Fever (1-8) enter the showdown badly in need of a win.

Indiana has lost three straight since beating the Sparks on May 24, and those setbacks have come by an average of 13.3 points.

The Fever are 0-4 at home — where they've lost by an average of 15.25 points — and sit 11th in the 12-team league. The top eight qualify for the playoffs, a feat Indiana has not accomplished since 2016.

Chicago is 2-1 on the road and looks like a solid postseason contender in the early going.

Former Notre Dame star Marina Mabrey leads the Sky with 17.3 points per game and is shooting 39.6% from 3-point range. Dana Evans (12.5), Elizabeth Williams (12), Reese and Chennedy Carter (10.8) also score in double figures for Chicago.

Indiana is surrendering a WNBA-high 91.2 points per game.

"I feel like our chemistry is there,' Fever forward NaLyssa Smith said after scoring 23 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in Thursday's loss to Seattle. "We play well offensively. ... We can score with anybody in this league. It's just about our defense."

A grueling schedule that will have seen Indiana play 11 games in 19 days once Sunday's road trip against the New York Liberty has been completed is partly to blame.

There's been no time to work on corrections on the court outside of games. Fixes are noted on video, communicated in team meetings and maybe tested in a walkthrough before they're installed on the fly in the heat of battle.

The Fever will have five days between their game at New York and a June 7 trip to face the Washington Mystics.

That will be a welcome respite.

"I think we have to do a better job of just keeping the ball in front of us," Indiana head coach Christie Sides said. "I think if we do that, then we're not needing so much help. We're a 'no-middle' team, and we just give up a lot of dribble penetration to the middle.

"So we gotta do better and get our feet right. We gotta send it to the bigs, the sideline, keep it on one side of the floor and not let them send everything through the middle."

Saturday's game could be seen as a reset of sorts.

It's the opener of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup, an in-season tournament that will see Indiana play each of the other five teams in the Eastern Conference in succession.

The teams with the best record in each conference at the end of the five games will meet for the title June 25 at the home of the team with the best record.

After a sluggish start, it's a chance for the Fever to get back on even ground.

Though Clark isn't approaching it quite that way.

"The Commissioner's Cup — this is my first time, so for me it's not much different," she said. "I'm gonna play just as hard as I'm gonna play (each night). For me, that's not what it is. Every single basketball game means the same and should mean the same to every single person on this team.

"You should play just as hard. For sure, there's maybe a little bit more on the line, ad that's a fun thing to have. But if you execute like you do normally, it should continue to be the same. So I wouldn't really say it's a reset. I would just say it's another basketball game. You gotta execute the way that you always should."