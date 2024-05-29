- Schrock: Caleb Williams won't become Super Bowl winning QB overnightJosh Schrock joins Football Night in Chicago to talk about Bears fans and media overreacting to a bad day of practice from Caleb Williams<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/football-night-in-chicago/schrock-caleb-williams-wont-become-super-bowl-winning-qb-overnight/564617/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Schrock: Caleb Williams won't become Super Bowl winning QB overnight</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:37Now PlayingPaused
- Nathaniel Hackett responds to rumors Jets were looking to hire other coaches on offenseNew York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett explains how good it is to have Aaron Rodgers back, responds to rumors regarding the team hiring other offensive coaches, and details the biggest lessons he learned from last season.5:13Now PlayingPaused
Clark excelling in WNBA despite Fever's struggles
Caitlin Clark is not on a good team. Dan Patrick shares why she's not failing but rather dealing with the reality of the WNBA, and why expectations from fans and media alike should be revised.