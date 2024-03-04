Clark has 'elevated' college basketball
College Basketball analyst Jay Bilas joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss Caitlin Clark's record-breaking college career and how she stacks up among some of the NCAA greats.
Conference tournaments tip off this week with automatic qualifiers for the NCAA tournament on the line.
Iowa star Caitlin Clark made more history on Sunday, passing Pete Maravich for the all-time scoring record.
Clark has broken Maravich's 54-year-old record and become the NCAA's leading scorer.
Iowa star Caitlin Clark is the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Draft.
That includes college and pros.
This season will be Clark's last at Iowa.
Clark led Iowa in scoring while recording the 16th triple-double of her career.
The nation's leading scorer had four second-half points.
Clark is the megastar of this era in women's college basketball, but how does she stack up against the legends of the game?
The undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks are the top team in the NCAA's first seeding.
