Clark respected by WNBA peers, hate is overblown

- Caitlin Clark on playing in New York vs Liberty, Breanna Stewart on Clark's WNBA immediate impactFever star Caitlin Clark loved the atmosphere at Barclays Center on Saturday afternoon though Indiana fell to the Liberty 91-80. Clark scored 22 points and added eight assists but also knows she has things she can continue to improve on. New York's Breanna Stewart says everyone recognizes Clark's presence has heightened the WNBA's profile already and it's just a matter of her continuing to gain experience as a player.7:52Now PlayingPaused
- Which team poses tougher challenge to Celtics in NBA Finals?JJ Redick joins Felger and Mazz to discuss which Western Conference team would be a more difficult matchup for the Celtics in the Finals<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-videos/which-team-poses-a-tougher-challenge-to-celtics-in-nba-finals/617047/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Which team poses tougher challenge to Celtics in NBA Finals?</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:37Now PlayingPaused
- How Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut stacks up against other notable rookies<p>Caitlin Clark <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/caitlin-clark-struggles-early-in-wnba-debut-as-indiana-fever-fall-to-connecticut-sun-014254009.html">struggled early in her first regular-season game </a>with the <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/wnba/teams/indiana/">Indiana Fever</a> on May 14, 2024, committing 10 turnovers in the <a data-i13n="cpos:3;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/wnba/indiana-fever-connecticut-sun-20240514012/">Fever's season-opening 92-71 loss to the Connecticut Sun</a>. Here's how that debut performance stacks up against first games by Michael Jordan, Dawn Staley and other notable rookies.</p>0:25Now PlayingPaused
- Liberty looking strong after third straight win of 2024The NY Liberty beat the Fever 91-80 on Saturday and have won their first three games of the season. What’s clicking for them and what can fans expect in the next three games? How has Caitlin Clark’s role evolved with the Fever?4:23Now PlayingPaused
- Latest NBA rumors tie George, Lebron, Butler to the SixersDanny Pommells breaks down the latest NBA free agency rumors.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/nba/philadelphia-76ers/sixers-videos/latest-nba-rumors-tie-george-lebron-butler-to-the-sixers/587045/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Latest NBA rumors tie George, Lebron, Butler to the Sixers</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Philadelphia</a></em></p>1:47Now PlayingPaused
- What could JJ Redick becoming Lakers new head coach mean for the team's future? | No Cap Room<p>Yahoo Sports Senior NBA writer Dan Devine and senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer discuss the possibility of JJ Redick becoming the new head coach of the Lakers and how that will affect the Lakers future.<em> </em>Hear the full conversation on “No Cap Room” - part of the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/posted-up-with-chris-haynes/id1446252794?mt=2">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/5vRJgUKqNVvwRE3OuduewS">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.</p>2:18Now PlayingPaused
Clark respected by WNBA peers, hate is overblown
Natalie Esquire and Callie Lawson-Freeman examine recent comments made by Charles Barkley, LeBron James, J.J. Redick and other notable athletes about the way Caitlin Clark is being received by her WNBA peers.