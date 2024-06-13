Clark, Clark, Clark and more Clark

Jun. 13—It seems that every time I open a newspaper or website, there is something mentioned about Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark. And it doesn't have to be a sports section. Wednesday on MSN's website, there was a photo of the WNBA rookie and story to go with it.

The most recent scuttlebutt surrounds the 2024 Summer Olympics women's basketball team selections or non-selection. Clark was left off the Olympic roster. Views abound from both sides.

For me, I am not surprised. Interest in Team USA would most definitely increase with Clark's presence, just as it has throughout the WNBA. There is no question Clark has made an impact on the league, if for nothing else but attendance numbers.

In five home games, the Fever's home attendance surpassed all of last season, which included 20 games. Some WNBA teams had to move locations for games due to needing a larger seating capacity for Clark and the Fever's visit to town.

With that being said, there is an adjustment that Clark has to make with the step to the WNBA level. Clark's first season in the league has had up and down moments. There have been highlights and records set, but struggles have also followed the heralded rookie.

Just as when an athlete moves from junior high to high school competition, there is an adjustment. Same thing from high school to college. An adjustment has to take place to get use to the new speed and physicality of the next level.

I was fortunate to see Clark play in person. She was impressive on the offensive end, scoring and setting up her teammates for easy buckets. She drained her trademark long 3-pointers. I left Assembly Hall in Bloomington with questions on Clark's next step. I thought she had some growing to do as a player, especially on the defensive side.

I do believe Clark will make the adjustments to be an outstanding professional, but it will take time. With time those Olympic dreams will be realized.

SIDE NOTE

Attendance at WNBA games this season is up 17 percent around the league. Rookie Angel Reese wants some credit for the increase in viewership as well.

Attendance at Chicago Sky home games has increased by 1,953 to the same point in the season from 2023 to 2024.

Last year, the Fever had the second lowest home attendance at 4,067, an increase over 2022's 1,776 tickets per game. In just five home games this season, the Fever is averaging 16,571 fans per game.

Sorry Angel, the Clark Effect is substantial. The numbers don't lie.

