Clark Atlanta University fires Head Football Coach Willie Slater

ATLANTA - Clark Atlanta University (CAU) has announced the immediate departure of Head Football Coach Willie Slater. The decision to relieve Coach Slater of his duties was reportedly made following an evaluation of ongoing challenges faced by the CAU football team during the 2023 season. Despite efforts to effect significant changes, the university cited limited success as a contributing factor to the decision.

In a statement, CAU expressed the gravity of the decision, emphasizing that considerable time was dedicated to contemplation and discussions involving various stakeholders, including university leadership, alumni, faculty, students, and Coach Slater himself.

"We appreciate Coach Slater for his dedication and contributions to CAU's football program," the university acknowledged. "There is no doubt that Coach Slater has had a tremendous impact on our institution, and we are grateful to him for his support and hard work during his tenure. However, as a university, we have an obligation to provide the best opportunities possible for our students, which is the basis of the decision."

As CAU moves forward, the administration, led by Dr. Jerel Drew, the University's Athletic Director, will soon announce its strategy for the remainder of the football season. The university has called upon the CAU community to unite behind the scholar-athletes in the football program and the leadership team as they chart a strategic course for the rest of the season. CAU emphasized its unwavering commitment to the welfare of its students and pledged to expedite necessary reforms.

Further details regarding the future of the CAU football program will be communicated by the university's Athletics Department in the coming days.