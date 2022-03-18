Some clarity on Sean Miller and the search for Xavier basketball's next head coach

Whenever a coaching change occurs, there's always a list – names get added, removed, and rearranged as the situation evolves.

For Xavier University, the list of candidates to replace Travis Steele as the men's basketball coach started with around 30 names, sources with knowledge of the situation told The Enquirer, but it doesn't take a doctorate degree to determine the candidate who's at the top of Xavier's list.

Xavier University head coach Sean Miller watches his team practice preparation for their Sweet Sixteen Regional game against Pittsburgh in the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship in Boston on Wednesday March 25, 2009.

Sean Miller's history of success, both at Xavier and Arizona, puts him pretty comfortably at the top. If Miller returned to Xavier, he'd immediately be one of the top coaches in the Big East Conference.

Miller would raise Xavier's level from a basketball standpoint, and he'd be more than capable of getting the Musketeers back where they expect to be every season.

There's mutual interest from Xavier and Miller, sources said, but in college basketball, it's rarely that simple.

Just because Miller's the strongest candidate from a resume standpoint, doesn't make it open and shut.

The biggest hurdles to overcome right now are that other schools are further along in the process with Miller, and there are questions regarding the NCAA investigation into alleged infractions from his time at Arizona, sources said.

The possible penalty Miller could face from his time at Arizona is a question mark for Xavier's administration.

A big reason for that is the outcome could range from severe to a slap on the wrist, and it's hard to predict what that will be with the infractions case against Arizona still pending.

The allegations against Miller are that he failed to monitor two assistant coaches, allowing them to accept cash bribes and arrange for fraudulent academic transcripts for players. The bribe detailed in Arizona's case was reportedly for $20,000 to assistant Book Richardson, who was also one of Miller's assistant coaches while he was at Xavier. Richardson was subsequently arrested and sentenced to three months in prison and two years probation.

Former University of Arizona assistant men's basketball coach Book Richardson leaves Manhattan federal court in New York, after he was sentenced on Thursday.

The Enquirer previously used Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl as an example of the possible penalty a coach might face. One of Pearl's assistants, Chuck Person, was arrested and convicted for accepting $91,500 to steer pro prospects to an agent and financial adviser. Pearl also had a previous three-year show-cause penalty against him from his time at Tennessee, and he was given only a two-game suspension earlier this season.

The more drastic side of the equation is former North Carolina State head coach Mark Gottfried, who received a one-year show-cause penalty, stemming from Orlando Early, one of his assistant coaches, helping facilitate payments to a recruit. The reported payment, in that case, was $40,000.

A show-cause order essentially means that any NCAA penalties imposed on an individual coach will stick with that coach for a designated period of time and could be transferred to another school that hires the coach before the order expires.

That's where the water gets muddy. Miller could be looking at missing a few games when he returns to coaching, or he could be sidelined much longer.

That doesn't mean Xavier and Miller won't arrive at the same place, but it is an evolving situation that's moving quickly.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions, which Xavier athletic director Greg Christopher previously served on, handled Auburn's case.

The Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP), which the NCAA created to handle complex cases, dealt with NC State's case. Arizona's case is also being adjudicated by the IARP.

The only penalties Xavier would have to worry about are whatever might land directly on Miller, not what comes down on Arizona or its men's basketball program.

There is some concern that has been raised from Xavier's fan base about potentially bringing Miller back because of what happened at Arizona, but there's also been vocal support on social media from the other side that would welcome him back and be willing to give him a second chance.

It's a complicated scenario and with the timing of Steele's departure, the optics of the situation give the appearance that Xavier parted ways with Steele when it did – the day after Xavier extended its season with a win in the National Invitation Tournament – so that it wouldn't miss out on a chance to land a coach it likes to one of the other high-major programs with coaching vacancies.

If Xavier doesn't land Miller, it would have to rely on finding the next best fit from its list of candidates, and time is clearly a factor in this. The players currently on Xavier's roster will have to make decisions on if they want to return and play for the new coach. The incoming 2022 recruiting class will have to make that same decision.

The longer it takes to play out, the harder it is to ask those players to wait.

The Enquirer reported an initial list of candidates and after additional reporting, there are a few other names worth keeping an eye on. St. Bonaventure head coach Mark Schmidt, who was an assistant at Xavier under Skip Prosser, is also under consideration. Saint Peter's head coach Shaheen Holloway is garnering a lot of attention after upsetting No. 2 Kentucky on Thursday night in Holloway's first NCAA Tournament appearance as a head coach.

Xavier's list of candidates is probably similar to every other high-major program's list that's currently searching for a new head coach, but the name at the top carries the most weight and there's a lot riding on this decision.

