[BBC]

After it was confirmed Everton would receive a two-point deduction by the Premier League following the hearing into the club's second breach of the profit and sustainability rules, we asked you to have your say on the punishment.

Here are a selection of your comments:

Ken: The directors made the financial decisions. Why should the players and fans be put through this? Why can't the directors get fine? They made the wrong decisions for the club.

Ambrose: Whether you agree with the deductions or not, it has happened and hopefully that is it for the season. The club has a huge few weeks ahead of it to maintain Premier League status. 'Nil Satis Nisi Optimum' means more now than ever from everyone - fans and players alike.

Flash: We deserved it - rules are there for a reason and we were at it. I just want this season over and Dyche out.

Eddie: If you break the rules you get punished but you can't keep adding to punishments all in one season. It's not helpful to Everton or teams around them. It's strange how things can be sorted quickly for some teams and not others too. No doubt not every team will be punished by point deductions either. Seems to me like one rule for one and another for others.

Paul: The Premier League is making itself look amateur, with no clear guidelines on how points will be deducted. Instead it's seemingly random deductions that make it look like they're rolling two dice. Clarity and fairness is all fans ask for.

Simon: We had ambition that has been misguided disproportionately over the past few years by CEO's on huge salaries to place us in the precarious position we now find ourselves in. The losers here are the fans. The rug has definitely been pulled. Let football be the winner!