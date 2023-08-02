Clarion Ledger to announce 2023 Dandy Dozen football list Thursday

The Clarion Ledger will release its annual Dandy Dozen, a collection of Mississippi's top college football prospects for the Class of 2024, on Thursday.

The Dandy Dozen is the newspaper's recruiting list. It is decided by conversations with national college football recruiting reporters, recruiting rankings, observations on the field, and individual success. The final list was determined by discussions among the sports staff.

The Clarion Ledger's top 12 high school prospects for the Class of 2024 will be listed in alphabetical order. We will rank them from No. 12 to No. 1. The countdown begins Monday, with No. 12 on our list.

Previous members of the Dandy Dozen have already made an immediate impact at the next level. Branson Robinson — No. 2 in the 2021 Dandy Dozen — had seven carries for 42 yards and two touchdowns in Georgia's 65-7 victory over TCU in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Suntarine Perkins, No. 1 in last year's Dandy Dozen, is poised to make an immediate impact with Ole Miss after leading Raleigh (14-1) to its first MHSAA state championship in 2022.

