Clarion’s Ferraro coming to United Training Facility for wrestling clinic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Clarion head wrestling coach Keith Ferraro is coming back to the Northern Tier.

Ferraro, who has been the head coach at D-I Clarion University for the past ten years, will be holding a special two-session clinic at the newly relocated United Training Facility in Athens. Wrestlers of skill levels are welcome to attend on Wednesday, June 5 from 4-6 pm and 7-9 pm. Cost is $35 dollars for members and $45 for non-members.

The event will be capped at 60 wrestlers at the venue. Formerly in Ulster, United Training Facility is now located at 301 South Main Street in Athens, Pa.

Ferraro has helped coach several NCAA qualifiers who made it to the NCAA Tournament and was named the MAC Conference Coach of The Year in 2022-23 by InterMat. For more information on the clinic, find United Training Facility on Facebook.

Founded last year, the United Training Facility aims to teach, motivate and better wrestling talent for future success on and off the mat. Former PIAA State Champion, Wyalusing’s Dave Patrick, is the owner of the facility and he has seen great success with guest clinicians and local wrestlers putting in the work.

