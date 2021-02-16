Clarion call at Catoctin: Teammates Sickeri, Orr will continue playing careers together at Division II Clarion University

Feb. 16—Ryan Orr recalled when he first met Carson Sickeri, his future Catoctin High School teammate, when they played CYA youth football as eighth graders.

"We were kind of good friends right off the bat," Orr said.

No doubt, that friendship benefited Catoctin's team. It's always helpful when a team's star running back, Sickeri, and standout quarterback, Orr, get along.

But as it turned out, their bond might also end up helping a college football program.

Sickeri and Orr, who helped lead the Cougars to the Class 1A state title in 2019 and are about to begin their belated senior football season this spring, will both continue their careers at Clarion University, a Division II school that competes in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

Who would've thought they'd remain teammates long after they met as eighth graders?

"We had a good connection. He's a nice kid," said Orr, reminiscing about their CYA youth football days. "We started hanging out, we started building a bond, but I never thought we'd be going to college together, which is pretty cool."

Both verbally committed on the same day. Sickeri did so first, and Orr announced his decision a few hours later. They say they didn't try to sway each other, although they did visit Clarion together and had thoughts of playing together again in college.

"We didn't tell each other until we both committed publicly, so it was kind of cool," Orr said.

Sickeri didn't need much convincing to commit there. His father, Jamie, and uncle, Justin, both played for Clarion.

"We have a big bloodline that runs through Clarion, so it was kind of hard to turn it away when the offer came," Sickeri said. "And it was my best offer on the table, and I really like the school, so I felt at home."

Like Sickeri, Orr also was recruited by Shepherd, and he seemed set to pick that program. But his mother convinced him to take a look at Clarion, just to be sure.

Story continues

"I absolutely loved it. I thought all the facilities are beautiful," said Orr, adding that former Catoctin teammate Jake Baker was a member of the Golden Eagles team.

"I called him, and we just talked about the school, and he told me about his experience there, how even through COVID, he's been enjoying it there," Orr said of Baker. "He was really honest with me, gave me all the positives and negatives of the school and really helped me make my decision, which was really awesome."

Both were forced to navigate a recruiting process that was chaotic and uncertain, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. The health crisis, which shortened or canceled many sports seasons, prompted the NCAA to grant an extra year of eligibility for athletes. But the ripple effect of that decision is being felt by college recruits.

"It was frustrating to say the least," Sickeri said.

After rushing for 2,352 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2019, Sickeri said he drew interest from college programs. But then COVID hit and began to disrupt normalcy in all walks of life, including recruiting high school athletes for colleges.

"It's definitely been a rollercoaster," Orr said. "When it first started, it was kind of scary for awhile with recruiting and everything. Coaches didn't know how much room they were going to have on the roster because seniors are allowed to come back."

Sickeri said the unusual situation shut down his recruiting for three or four months.

"I had no schools talking to me," he said. "I went from having a lot of CAA schools, FCS schools talking to me to not even a Division II reaching out for a little bit."

He said it was stressful, but his father and coaches helped him through the process..

"And luckily I was able to commit to a school I liked," he said.

With the Golden Eagles, Sickeri and Orr will both continue playing the position they manned with the Cougars and in CYA youth football.

Orr gravitated to quarterback after playing running back and nose guard because Jamie Sickeri — his CYA coach — switched him to the position. Orr proved to be a good fit for the sport's most high-profile position. As a junior, he quickly settled in as Catoctin's starter, completing 101 of 177 passes for 1,924 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Orr attributed his progress to confidence, which is essential for any quarterback, given the position's leadership responsibilities.

"The first word that comes to mind is a leader," said Carson Sickeri, when asked about Orr. "He's a very vocal guy, and he will bring a lot of people together."

Not just during games, either.

"He's a worker. He's a guy who will hit you up at 5:30 in the morning or 9 o'clock at night asking to work out, get some work in, get better," Sickeri said. "He wants to win."

Even on the mat. Orr competes for Catoctin's wrestling team. While his interest in that sport stems from his father, who wrestled at Clemson (he also was a high school quarterback), Orr does it to help stay in shape for football. It not only helps his body, but he finds it helps develop the mental toughness needed to play quarterback.

"If I make a bad play or I throw a pick or something like that, I'm the leader of the team, so I just can't go back to the huddle and be all mad at myself," he said. "I have to be mentally tough, just put it behind me and keep moving forward."

Still, he said college coaches were surprised to hear about a quarterback who wrestles.

While Orr proved himself capable of directing an effective air attack in 2019, he also marveled at what he saw after handing off to Sickeri, who had a knack for spotting easy-to-overlook cracks in a defense and busting out highlight-worthy dashes to the end zone.

"It's just his instinct for the game," Orr said. "He comes from a football family. He grew up around football, so he sees the game like not a lot of people that I know see it."

A cut here or there, and Sickeri is suddenly pulling away from disappointed defenders.

"When he's running, he just sees the field super clear," Orr said. "And obviously, his athletic ability goes without saying. But from a teammate's standpoint, I think it's just his knowledge for the game really sticks out."

After helping the Cougars win the program's second state title in 2019, Orr and Sickeri had hopes of getting another crown in 2020. But they never got the chance when the health crisis postponed the fall season until 2021.

Frederick County football teams, like every other fall sport, are slated to hold an abbreviated season that runs from Feb. 13 to April 17. While there will be no state championships, Sickeri and Orr will take whatever type of season they can get.

"Even if we only get a couple games in, I'm really glad at least Frederick County's giving us a chance to play," Orr said, "and I'm just going to try to go out there and make the most of it."

Sickeri said the Cougars, who hail from one of the county's smallest schools, will try to see if they can be the best team in the county this spring. And after that, he and Orr will set their sights on helping Clarion win games.