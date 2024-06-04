Claressa Shields moving up 2 weight classes to challenge heavyweight champ

DETROIT (AP) — Two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields announced Tuesday she is moving up two weight classes to challenge women’s WBC heavyweight champion Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse on July 27.

Shields (14-0, 2 KOs) and Lepage-Joanisse (7-1, 2 KOs) of Quebec will headline the boxing card at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, where nearly 12,000 fans watched the Flint, Michigan, native defend her middleweight title against Maricela Cornejo a year ago.

Shields won gold medals in the women’s middleweight division at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, making her the first boxer from the United States to win consecutive Olympic medals. She is the only American to win Olympic gold in boxing since 2004.

Shields was named Sportswoman of the Year by the Women’s Sports Foundation in October.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.