Claressa Shields delivering another big night for women’s boxing

Claressa Shields is the well-paid headliner in a significant boxing show at a major venue on international television. And it seems completely normal.

Yes, women’s boxing is progressing.

“Boxing is changing,” said Shields, who will defend her 160-pound titles against Maricela Cornejo on Saturday in Detroit (DAZN). “To be having this fight here in front of thousands of fans in Detroit, with the GWOAT in the main event, we don’t get too many of these opportunities.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m just happy and excited about this fight. I’m looking forward to putting on a show and showing that I’m the greatest once again.”

The fight will take place at Little Caesars Arena, the 20,000-seat home of the Detroit Pistons and Detroit Red Wings. It has never hosted a professional boxing, which arguably makes Saturday’s event historic.

Shields, from Flint, Michigan, about an hour due north, considers it a homecoming. She’s gratified to bring big-time boxing back to a one-time hotbed in the sport.

“People in Detroit are ready to celebrate,” she said. “The city is already celebrating because it’s a big moment for Detroit. … When I got the call about fighting at Little Caesars Arena, it felt like there was a slim chance we’d get to fight here.

Advertisement

“They offered a lot of money to fight again in the U.K., but I wanted to bring my titles here.”

Shields (13-0, 2 KOs) was originally scheduled to fight Hanna Gabriels but Gabriels was removed from the card after testing positive for a banned substance.

Cornejo (16-5, 6 KOs) agreed to step in about a week and a half ago. The 36-year-old, who lives and trains in Los Angeles, has lost decisions in three title challenges, once against 160-pounder Kali Reis and twice to 168-pound champ Franchon Crews Dezurn.

However, Shields, who had expressed interest in facing Cornejo in the past, said the WBO’s No. 1 contender has the credentials to be in a big fight.

Advertisement

“I’m facing a younger, taller and more savvy opponent in Maricela Cornejo than I was in Hanna Gabriels,” Shields said. “I want to thank Maricela for accepting this challenge and coming here. I know that she’s always in shape. It’s gonna be a real throwdown in Motown. …

“I know she said she wants to go out there and dance, but you’re gonna be dancing by yourself because I came to fight.”

Cornejo understands the significance of her opportunity.

“Claressa has done so much for the sport of boxing and everyone in this sport is trying to do our part,” said the challenger, who had been training for another fight when she got the call.

Advertisement

“Our responsibility is just to make a difference in the sport, and that’s what we’re trying to do. She needs a good dance partner to do that. When they called, I said I’m ready to dance.

“Being an underdog doesn’t affect me at all. I’m gonna go put some money on myself. I knew I’d be the underdog. She’s got the titles, so I know what I have to do.”

The only guaranteed winners, it seems, are women’s boxing and Detroit.

Related

Claressa Shields vs. Maricela Cornejo: date, time, how to watch, background Junkie Drawer: Claressa Shields to face new opponent; Usyk-Dubois targeted for Aug. 12 Claressa Shields motivated by only thing missing in her career: knockouts Claressa Shields avenges amateur loss to Savannah Marshall by unanimous decision in spirited battle

Story originally appeared on Boxing Junkie