Clarence softball team moves closer to historic repeat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Clarence will seek to continue its state softball championship reign Saturday, taking on Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake in Brookhaven, N.Y. in the NYSPHSAA Class AA final.

The defending champion Red Devils advanced to the state title game with a 2-0 semifinal victory Friday against Bellmore JFK, improving their season record to 19-4. Ella Harrison struck out 18 batters in pitching a two-hit shutout, and the Rutgers recruit homered in both of Clarence’s runs in the first inning.

In position to win a third state title since 2012 under coach Todd Banaszak, Clarence now has an opportunity to become the first team to repeat champion in Class AA, and the first team from Section VI to win consecutive NYSPHSAA titles.

