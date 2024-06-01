Clarence softball advances to state final four with quarterfinal win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Clarence softball advanced to the Class AA state final four with an extra inning 5-3 win against Section V’s Webster Schroeder on Saturday afternoon.

Clarence struck first with three runs in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead before Webster Schroeder answered in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game.

In the top of the ninth inning, Ella Zobel hit a two-our home run to advance the Red Devils to the NYSPHSAA semifinals for the second year in a row. They will face Section VIII Kennedy on Friday at 3 p.m. at Martha Avenue Recreational Park on Long Island for a bid to the state title game.

Meanwhile, Lancaster lost to Fairport 9-6 in Class AAA, Iroquois fell to Sutherland 2-1 in Class A, Fredonia lost to Wellsville 5-0 in Class B, Westfield was eliminated 2-0 by Bloomfield in Class C, and Ellicottville lost 2-0 to Scio Central/Friendship in Class D, ending each of their seasons.

Clarence girls’ flag football lost to Scaresdale 33-19 on Saturday, as well.

WIVB Sports

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.

