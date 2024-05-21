Clarence, Pioneer, Fredonia claim girls flag football sectional titles

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Clarence, Pioneer and Fredonia all claimed Section VI girls flag football titles in recent days.

Clarence downed Jamestown 33-6 in the Division 1 title game Monday night at Highmark Stadium for its second straight championship. The Red Devils (14-2) cruised to a repeat, jumping out to a 19-0 lead in the second half and not allowing the Red & Green (8-5) to grab much of a foothold in the contest.

The Red Devils will face the Section V champion in the Division 1 Far West Regionals at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sweet Home High School.

Pioneer defeated Grand Island 26-7 to win the Division 2A sectional championship Saturday. The Panthers led 20-7 at halftime and held the Vikings (10-2-1) scoreless in the second half en route to a championship.

Fredonia cruised to a 40-6 victory over Iroquois in the Divison 2B title game Saturday to claim the sectional crown. Ella Koopman led the way for the Hillbillies, tallying four total touchdowns to go with 127 passing and 88 rushing yards.

The Hillbillies and Panthers met Monday at Highmark Stadium with a berth in the Division 2 state tournament on the line, and it was Pioneer that came out with a 26-12 win. The Panthers (16-0) started strongly to jump out to a 20-0 halftime lead and held onto their advantage in the second half despite a surge from the Hillbillies (15-2).

Pioneer will play the Section V Division 2 champion at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Sweet Home in the Far West Regionals.

Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.

