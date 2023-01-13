Clarence Hill: Who has the edge between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When the Dallas Cowboys take on the Tampa Buccaneers Monday night in the NFC wilcard playoffs, not only will they face seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady, who has never lost to the Cowboys, but their own history.

It’s well known that the Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl or even been to a conference title game since the 1995 season, the last of their three Super Bowl titles in 1990s.

The Cowboys have just four playoff wins since.

And more to the point of Monday’s game, the Cowboys have not won a road playoff game since 1992, a streak of nine straight losses.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is big on embracing the rich history of the franchise but he made a point to let the current team know that the burden of the past is not on them as prepare to play the Buccaneers.

“We’ve talked about the importance of the history and tradition of Dallas Cowboys in the responsibility that we all have to it,” McCarthy said. “With that comes the ability to filter what’s applicable to what you’re all about. So we we recognize the great players, the great teams, the great coaches, and the great seasons, the Super Bowl championships. It’s part of our everyday environment here, but at the end of the day, we’re totally tied into our culture, what we’re about, what we’re focused on getting done. And number one is to win in Tampa. And that’s really all that matters.”

McCarthy showed his team a picture 10 players who were alive in 1992 when the Cowboys last won a road playoff game. There is a total of 11 players where were born in 1992 or before but the Cowboys couldn’t get a picture of defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins.

The list included tackles Jason Peters and Tyron Smith, guard Zack Martin, linebacker Anthony Barr, punter Bryan Anger, defensive DeMarcus Lawrence, receiver T.Y. Hilton, cornerback C.J. Goodwin, cornerback Xavier Rhodes and longsnapper Matt Overton among guys who might play against Tampa Bay.

Among the notable Cowboys were weren’t born yet are quarterback Dak Prescott, running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, linebacker Micah Parsons, cornerback Trevon Diggs not the mention the rest of the roster.

“The reality of it is that we have zero responsibility to what’s happened here in the past,” McCarthy said. “This is about our opportunity. It’s about what’s in front of us. It’s about what we’ve accomplished on our journey through the regular season, the things that we’ve learned from the things that didn’t go the way we wanted them to go and how we apply that to this one game. And how it’s going to help us win the game. That’s really the message of it.”

Who has the edge between the Cowboys and Buccaneers:

Cowboys defense vs. Buccaneers offense

Tampa Bay has Tom Brady. But this Tampa Bay offense has serious questions. The offensive line is injured and average it best. The running game has accounted for only four touchdowns. The key for the Cowboys containing receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and getting pressure on Brady, who gets rid of the ball as fast as any quarterback in the league. The Cowboys will get nose tackle Johnathan Hankins and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch back to help stop the run and Micah Parsons will be employed off the line to attack Brady.

Edge: Buccaneers

Cowboys offense vs. Buccaneers defense

The key for the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott is take care of the football. The Buccaneers are solid defensively, ranking fourth overall, including fifth against the pass. But Tampa Bay will without their best pass rusher in Shaq Barrett. Nose tackle Vita Vea remains a forced in the middle, linebacker Devin White is special and safety Antoine Winfield is a difference maker. But this is no immovable force. The Cowboys must get back to establishing the run and using the quick passing game to get Prescott some easy throws early. CeeDee Lamb should be uncoverable by the Bucs cornerbacks.

Edge: Cowboys

Special Teams

Let’s just say the Cowboys play on special teams against Washington was an aberration from what they have done all season. Punter Bryan Anger dropped a snap. Pro Bowl return KaVontae Turpin muffed a punt. And kicker Brett Maher missed an extra point. Outside of kicker Ryan Succop’s consistent play, the Buccaneers have struggled on special teams in 2022. Their coverage units are among the worst in the NFL.

Edge: Cowboys

Coaching

After taking over for the retired Bucs head coach Bruce Arians, Todd Bowles is coaching his first playoff game in a season which he shepherded a team that went 13-4 in 2021 to limping into the playoffs with a 8-9 record in 2022. Bowles 2-0 vs. the Cowboys in his career with a win as head coach of the Jets and one to open the 2022 season. But this is new territory. Mike McCarthy will be in his 20th playoff game and is looking for his 11th win but first since 2016.

Edge: Cowboys

Intangibles

Tom Brady has never lost to the Cowboys. He is 7-0 all-time. The Cowboys have not won a road playoff game since 1992. The Cowboys are 1-4 on grass fields this season.

Edge: Buccaneers

Prediction: Cowboys 27, Buccaneers 20