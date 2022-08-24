Clarence Hill: Amid looming decisions, here’s Dallas Cowboys’ final 53-man roster

It’s official. Neither of the two kickers the Dallas Cowboys took to training camp will make the final roster.

Jonathan Garibay was cut two weeks ago and Lirim Hajrullahu was cut Tuesday as the Cowboys made five personnel moves to reduce the roster to 80.

The team also waived linebacker Christian Sam, tight end Jeremy Sprinkle, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and cornerback Quandre Mosely

Brett Maher, who was signed to replace the disappointing Garibay, is the lone kicker standing and will get an exclusive extended look in Friday’s preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

There is no guarantee he makes the final roster as they Cowboys are scouting kickers on other teams.

Final cuts are set for Aug. 30 when the Cowboys must trim their roster from 80 to 53.

Look for the Cowboys to make a number of moves in the final hours, including possible transactions at kicker, offensive tackle and receiver.

Look for the Cowboys to keep receiver Michael Gallup on the final roster even though he may miss the first two or three games recovering from a torn ACL. If he goes on the physically unable to perform list, he will miss the first four weeks of the season.

53-man roster projection for the Dallas Cowboys:

Quarterbacks (2)

Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush

Will Grier was trending toward getting the nod over incumbent Cooper Rush because of a bigger upside and moxie. But a groin injury clouds his chances.

Running backs (3)

Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle

The third running back spot is going to be a huge decision between Dowdle and Malik Davis.

Tight Ends (3)

Dalton Schultz, Sean McKeon, Jake Ferguson

The Cowboys would like to keep four tight ends. As of now, Peyton Hendershot makes the practice squad

Wide Receivers (7)

CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Jalen Tolbert, Noah Brown, Simi Fehoko, KaVontae Turpin, Dennis Houston

Huge decisions coming up. Does Gallup stay on the final roster? Do they keep Dennis Houston or sign a veteran receiver?

Offensive Line (8)

Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, Tyler Smith, Tyron Smith, Terence Steele, Josh Ball, Connor McGovern, Matt Waletzko

Eight is light for the offensive line. The Cowboys will keep a couple on the practice squad. They could sign a swing tackle. McGovern is the backup center.

Defensive Line (11)

DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong, Tarell Basham, Dante Fowler, Sam Williams, Neville Gallimore, Osa Odighizuwa, Trysten Hill, Chauncey Golston, Quinton Bohanna, John Ridgeway

The Cowboys are deep at end and tackle. They could use Hill and/or Basham as trade bait on cut down day.

Linebacker (5)

Micah Parsons, Jabril Cox, Leighton Vander Esch, Anthony Barr, Luke Gifford

Cowboys go light at LB because of how they use their safeties. Tough decisions on Malik Jefferson, Devin Harper

Secondary (11)

Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown, Jourdan Lewis, Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright, DaRon Bland

Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker, Donovan Wilson, Markquese Bell, Israel Mukuamu

Special teams ace C.J. Goodwin is the odd man out here at cornerback but Joseph is no lock to make the roster.

Specialists (3)

PK Brett Maher, P Bryan Anger, LS Jake McQuaide

Maher, who has already had one failed stint here, remains the only question. Lots of kickers will shake loose on final cuts.