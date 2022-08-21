Clarence Hill’s 5 notable things from the Dallas Cowboys victory against the Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys have solved their penalty woes.

One week after committing 17 penalties in the preseason opener, the team had just eight in the 32-18 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Maybe it’s going a little too far for say their penalty problems have been solved.

It will take more than one preseason game to change the narrative for a Cowboys team that not only led the NFL in penalties last season but has drawn the most flags in the NFL since Mike McCarthy became head coach in 2020.

And their 8 penalties were still a horde more than the Chargers’ number of 3.

But Saturday was a start. It showed the commitment the Cowboys are putting in to improve.

“Frankly, no excuse for last week, but you look at all the factors involved, and those are opportunities you can grow from,” McCarthy said. “We took full advantage of the opportunity. But I get to see these guys work every day. It’s an outstanding locker room, just full of commitment.

“When you want to play to the level of intensity it takes to win in this league week in and week out, you have to learn to play at that level of competitiveness. That’s all part of the process.

Here are Clarence Hill’s 5 Notables from the Cowboys victory against the Chargers:

Tyler Smith road grading in run game

The Cowboys have yet to promote first-round pick Tyler Smith to the starting job at left guard. But, again, it’s only a matter of time.

Smith remains a work in progress. He is not yet a technically perfect player. But his power and strength in the run game are hard to ignore.

The Cowboys had a 12-play, 69-yard scoring drive, largely running left behind Smith.

When it was time to score on 4th-and-2, running back Rico Dowdle followed a Smith crease into the end zone.

“Tyler did some really nice things,” McCarthy said. “He is so powerful. He is a powerful young man.”

Nahshon Wright tough night

Cornerback Nahshon Wright has had strong off season and start to training camp. He has been lauded by coach Mike McCarthy for making a huge second-year jump in terms of his strength and weight.

But Wright struggled in games. He had an interference penalty and gave up a number of big plays against the Broncos last week.

It was more of the same against the Chargers with the biggest disappointment being an interference flag on 3rd-and-17 in the second quarter on a pass that was 3 yard short of the first down.

“We got to make sure we keep his confidence up,” McCarthy said. “He is a confident young man. I am not concerned about it. That is his play style. But he needs those opportunities. The third down penalty. You can’t gave that. He knows that. He is a very cognizant young man.”

Jalen Tolbert struggles

Rookie third-round pick Jalen Tolbert continues to experience growing pains at receiver. He had a crucial drop in the preseason opener against the Broncos.

And Saturday night against Chargers, he didn’t come up with a contested catch in the first quarter. And he nullified a touchdown catch from Cooper Rush in the second quarter when he didn’t get both feet in bounds in the back of the end zone.

Tolbert had plenty of room to make the play.

It shouldn’t the growing pains from the college rule of needing to get just one foot down to the NFL rule of needing two.

Trysten Hill sack and fumble

One player who has been noticeable since the start of camp and who is going to make the cuts at defensive tackle tougher than expected is Trysten Hill.

Hill, who tore his ACL in 2020, has been a disappointment since showing up a second-round pick in 2019. He has just one sack in 18 career games for the Cowboys and entered camp squarely on the bubble.

Hill is clearly healthy and more comfortable than he’s ever been. And it’s showing up in practice and games.

He had a sack and forced fumble in the second quarter against the Chargers.

“He has had a great camp,” McCarthy said. “Another guy I am excited about. Anytime you come off a major injury and fight back. Sometimes it takes you that second year to get it right. He has been playing very well.”

Hill is competing against Osa Odighizuwa, Neville Gallimore and Chauncey Golston at the 3-technique tackle spot.

He could be used as trade bait before in final cuts.

Backup QB competition

Will Grier finally got some playing time in his battle with Cooper Rush for the backup quarterback job behind Dak Prescott.

Playing the second, third and part of the fourth quarter, Grier completed 6 of 10 passes for 98 yards.

He was handicapped by a backup offensive line that didn’t give him much time in the pocket.

But he showed the aggressiveness and moxie that has impressed the coaches throughout camp.

McCarthy said Grier may have re-aggravated a hamstring injury that kept him out of the Broncos game. But Grier said he was fine after the game

“What a gritty performance,” McCarthy said. “He is coming off that injury. I hope he came out okay. We will see what the doctors say. Just a gritty performance. Just to see him in command. Run offense. And it was his first real opportunity in this offense. I thought he did a real nice job.”

Rush, who’s chances were limited by two kick returns for touchdowns from KaVontae Turpin, completed 3 of 6 passes for 32 yards and led the Cowboys on a touchdown drive.

He also tossed a two-point conversion pass to tight end Jake Ferguson.

“The reason for going for two was a decision I made was really for Cooper Rush,” McCarthy said. “He was on a pitch count tonight. So it was something I wanted to make sure he had an opportunity at.”