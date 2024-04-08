Clarence Hill’s 2024 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Will Cowboys get a left tackle with top pick?

After losing left tackle Tyron Smith (New York Jets) and center Tyler Biadasz (Washington Commanders) in free agency, it’s no secret that filling holes on the offensive line is Dallas Cowboys’ biggest need heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, set for April 25-27.

And the Cowboys are most likely going to fill one of those needs with the 24th overall pick.

While it may be a slight departure from their best player-available philosophy, the good news is the draft is shaping up where the Cowboys could serve two masters — fill a need and draft the best player available — due to the expected run on quarterbacks and receivers by the teams ahead of them.

It will be a matter of which player falls to them and at what position, allowing them to play a little option quarterback up front.

A center, guard and tackle are all in play for the Cowboys.

Here is the Star-Telegram’s 2024 NFL Mock Draft 1.0:

1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers): Caleb Williams, QB, USC.

The Bears finally get the franchise quarterback they have always longed for.

2. Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU.

It is either Drake Maye or Daniels. Daniels is the one that’s scares defenses.

3. New England Patriots: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina.

Be on the lookout for a Vikings trade up here. Patriots need a Tom Brady heir.

4. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State.

This has been a done deal for while. Harrison is the best overall prospect.

5. Los Angeles Chargers: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

The Chargers need to replace Keenan Allen and Mike Williams at receiver.

6. New York Giants: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

The Daniel Jones experience is over in New York. McCarthy is a fast riser.

7. Tennessee Titans: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame.

The Titans have been aggressive in free agency. They take a safe pick in the Alt to anchor the line.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Dallas Turner, OLB, Alabama.

Turner is considered the best edge rusher in the draft. And the Falcons need a pass rusher.

9. Chicago Bears: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia.

The Bears get their No. 1 QB a best friend with the best tight end prospect in years.

10. New York Jets: Malik Nabors, WR, LSU

The Jets are going all in for Aaron Rodgers in what could be his final season.

11. Minnesota Vikings: Michael Penix, Jr, QB, Washington.

The Vikings need a QB and will most likely trade up for one. But Penix is the pick here.

12. Denver Broncos: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon.

When the Broncos released Russell Wilson, the need to draft a QB became the top priority. They could move up to get one

13. Las Vegas Raiders: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

A QB is in play, here but the Raiders need to upgrade a suspect offensive line as well.

14. New Orleans Saints: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State.

Saints could take a defensive end here, but the run on offensive tackles continues.

15. Indianapolis Colts: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo.

Mitchell had an excellent combine and has moved to top of draft board at cornerback.

16. Seattle Seahawks: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas.

The first Texas player is off the board. Murphy is a good fit for new coach Mike Macdonald’s scheme.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama.

Don’t let his 4.5 time in the 40-yard dash fool you, Arnold can cover inside or outside.

18. Cincinnati Bengals: Brian Thomas, WR, LSU

The Bengals go back to LSU for another standout wideout to replace the soon-to-be gone Tee Higgins.

19. Los Angeles Rams: Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State

The Rams need to replace Aaron Donald, but can’t go wrong with an explosive pass rusher.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia.

The Steelers go back to Georgia in back-to-back years fortify their offensive line for years to come.

21. Miami Dolphins: Graham Barton, C, Duke

With Connor Williams injured, the Dolphins need an anchor for the middle of the offensive line

22. Philadelphia Eagles: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Wiggins’ 4.28 40-yard dash time was the fastest among defensive players at the combine.

23. Minnesota Vikings (via Houston from Cleveland Browns): Laiatu Latu, DE, UCLA.

The Vikings get a pass rusher to replace defensive end Danielle Hunter, who signed with the Texans in free agency.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma.

The Cowboys desperately need help at left tackle. Guyton has a huge upside, but he played right tackle in college.

25. Green Bay Packers: Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington.

The Packers need a tackle to replace Pro Bowler David Bakhtiari, who was released after 11 years.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chop Robinson, DE, Penn State.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles gets another explosive pass rusher for his defense.

27. Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans): Jackson Powers-Johnson, C-OG, Oregon

The Cardinals must solidify the line up front and Powers-Johnson can play center or guard.

28. Buffalo Bills: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas.

After trading Stefon Diggs to the Texans, WR is a most for the Bills. Mitchell is Texas product off board.

29. Detroit Lions: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa.

The Lions must fix their secondary. DeJean is the best CB left on the board. He can play inside or outside.

30. Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona.

The Ravens could go wide receiver. But they must solidify the offense line first.

31. San Francisco 49ers: Darius Robinson, DE, Missouri.

The 49ers need to get some pass rush help to take some of the load off of Nick Bosa.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas.

Murphy to the Chiefs has been a no-brainer since he broke the record for the 40-yard dash at the combine.