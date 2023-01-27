Clarence Hill: 10 questions facing the Dallas Cowboys heading into the offseason

After preaching continuity, comfortability and familiarity as keys to potential success in 2022, another disappointing end to the season in a playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers — their second straight to mark 27th straight year without a trip to the NFC title game since their last Super Bowl title in 1995 — has the Dallas Cowboys making major changes for 2023.

Not at the top.

Coach Mike McCarthy will be back but he has already jettisoned assistant coaches and more staff upheaval could be on the way with a decision due soon on offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

This only precipitates potential foundational changes to the roster, including the possible departure of two-time NFL leading rusher Ezekiel Elliott.

There is no question the Cowboys made progress the past three seasons under McCarthy, making the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1996-1997 and winning 12 games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1992-1995 when they won three Super Bowl titles in four seasons.

Ultimately, it was not good enough as the Cowboys were still left wanting when it comes to Super Bowl glory.

Again.

If they can’t take the next step in 2023 then the changes could engulf McCarthy as well as quarterback Dak Prescott who will be heading into the last year of his four-year, $160 million deal after next season.

10 questions facing the Cowboys:

After throwing 15 interceptions in just 12 games and adding two more against San Francisco in the playoffs, can Dak Prescott return to a consistent level?

Can Dak Prescott fix his interceptions?

2022 was a bizarre season for quarterback Dak Prescott, who followed a team-record 37 touchdowns in 2022 with the worst statistical season of his career with 23 touchdowns and a league-high 15 interceptions in just 12 games. It was a problem he carried into the playoffs when he threw two picks in the seaosn-ending loss at San Francisco. Prescott has a history of taken care of the football and odds are he will return to that player in 2023 but he must improve his decision making and he needs help at receiver.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott says he will return at a discounted price. But is that price worth it?

Should Ezekiel Elliott return?

Of course, running back Ezekiel Elliott wants to return in 2023. And there no question he would accept a pay cut to come back. His entire family has moved to Dallas and he understands the reality of his current deal where there is no more guaranteed money left and his production has declined. He rushed for 876 yards on 231 carries, both career lows. The key stat was he averaged just 3.8 yards per carry, well below his career average of 4.4. The real question is for the Cowboys. Do they want Elliott back even at a reduced rate? Tony Pollard will be re-signed as the lead back in 2023 and they could draft his running mate.

Offensive tackle Tyron Smith has had a solid career with the Cowboys. Will he choose to retire or to return?

Will Tyron Smith retire?

Eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith will be 33 next season. He missed the majority of 2022 when his hamstring-torn-off-the-bone in training camp. When he returned he played right tackle in place of the injured Terence Steele. With Steele possibly out until the start of the 2023 season rehabbing a torn ACL, the Cowboys may need Smith. The question is does he want to continue playing, given his age and injury history. If he chooses to retire, where do the Cowboys go for offensive line help? The draft, free agency or trade?

Replacing defensive coordinator Dan Quinn with the right coach may be the Cowboys’ most important job in the offseason.

What difference will staff changes make?

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is coming back, which is a win in itself. But the Cowboys are making significant staff changes as the status quo will not get them to the next level. Even if Kellen Moore returns as offensive coordinator, Mike McCarthy believes they need to do things on offense to get Dak Prescott out of his comfort zone. A new offensive line coach, a new running backs coach and new run game coordinator should also help fix a game game that got stagnant and unproductive down the stretch. McCarthy’s future as the Cowboys head coach could ride on these moves.

CeeDee Lamb needs another reliable receiver or two who could take some pressure off of him.

Who can help at receiver opposite CeeDee Lamb?

The Cowboys will never at admit it but they made a mistake at receiver in trading Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns after the 2021 season. Cooper had 78 catches for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns this season. CeeDee Lamb held up his end of the bargain as the team’s No. 1 receiver with 107 catches, 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns. But the Cowboys gave quarterback Dak Prescott no other quality options at receiver. And it proved to be their downfall in the playoffs. They must add a playmaker on the outside, possibly two, if Michael Gallup doesn’t return to form.

The Cowboys could be looking to replace kicker Brett Maher after his poor postseaosn.

Can they trust kicker Brett Maher?

Brett Maher rebounded from the yips in wildcard game by making two field goals in the divisional playoff loss to the 49ers. But he also had an extra point blocked in the game, giving six misses in last seven extra-points attempts. Maher made 29 of 32 field goals and was 50 of 53 on extra points during the regular season. But he has fallen off a cliff before. After making 29 of 36 kicks in 2018, he missed 10 kicks in 2019, costing the Cowboys game and Jason Garrett his job, before being cut.

Will Leighton Vander Esch’s history of injuries cost him his roster spot on the Cowboys in 2023?

Will they extend Leighton Vander Esch?

Leighton Vander Esch played in 2023 on a one-year deal after the Cowboys declined the fifth-year option of his rookie deal because of his history of injuries. Vander Esch finished second on the team with 100 tackles but he missed four games down the stretch with a shoulder injury. He was a big part of the team’s run defense. But can they trust him to stay healthy and give him the multi-year deal he covets? He will certainly get offers in the open market.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) makes a catch against Tennessee Titans cornerback Tre Avery (30) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Schultz scored a touchdown on the play. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Should TE Dalton Schultz be brought back?

Dalton Schultz didn’t have the season he hoped after playing in 2022 on the franchise tag of $10.9 million. He caught just 57 passes in 2022 after recording 78 in 2021. And he two horrible plays on the final drive in the season-ending loss to the 49ers. He still stands to be coveted in the open market and this is his only chance at a major payday. With rookie tight ends Peyton Hendershot and Jake Ferguson showing promise the future, the Cowboys can afford to let Schultz walk.

Is Daron Bland the long-term answer at cornerback?

Who plays cornerback opposite Trevon Diggs?

It was a revolving door at cornerback opposite Pro Bowler Trevon Diggs after Anthony Brown when down with an torn Achilles. Daron Bland, Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright, Trayvon Mullen and Xavier Rhodes all took turns at the position. It is one that must be stabilized in 2023. Bland, who led the Cowboys with five interceptions as a rookie, could get the call, especially if Jourdan Lewis returns from a Lisfranc injury to play the slot. Diggs also needs to play more physical in 2023 and regain his interception gene.

Should they draft a quarterback?

If the Cowboys learned anything in the season-ending loss to the 49ers and rookie sensation quarterback Brock Purdy, who was the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is that they should draft a quarterback every year. This is not about the future of Dak Prescott. It’s also not a referendum backup Cooper Rush, who showed he can win games and should be brought back as Prescott’s understudy. It’s about the future of the position and the need to continually have a developmental quarterback in the pipeline. Who knows? They may get back to the NFC championship game one day as Purdy is doing for the 49ers today.