Clarence Daniels pours in 27 as UNH beats URI, 81-71

Dec. 21—The University of New Hampshire men's basketball team earned perhaps its biggest win of the young season, using 27 points from forward Clarence Daniels to beat host Rhode Island, 81-71, on Thursday night.

Daniels added nine rebounds as the Wildcats improved to 8-4 overall. URI, a member of the Atlantic 10 Conference, dropped to 5-7.

UNH led for most of the contest, building a 14-point cushion (66-52) on Jaxson Baker's 3-point field goal with 8:41 to play. From there, the Wildcats' lead never dipped below seven points.

Guard Naim Miller added 17 points and backcourt mate Ahmad Robinson 15 for UNH, which has some time off before visiting Iowa State on New Year's Eve.