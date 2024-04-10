Claremore's Braswell named to OCA All-State wrestling team

Apr. 9—Editor's Note: For more insights into Braswell's senior-year journey, stay tuned for an in-depth feature story in an upcoming edition of the Claremore Progress.

Claremore wrestler Cameron Braswell has been recognized for his outstanding achievements on the mat by being named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State team.

Braswell, competing in the 215-lb weight class, capped off his senior year with an impressive record of 38-5. His stellar performance earned him the prestigious title of All-State wrestler for the Large East team, though he will be performing at the 190 pounds for this event, which will be held on July 24 at a location to be announced.

Throughout the season, Braswell showcased his skill and determination, culminating in a regional championship title and a third-place finish at the state tournament. His hard work and dedication have not only earned him individual accolades but have also contributed to the success of the Claremore wrestling program.

As a testament to his achievements, Braswell's name will be proudly displayed on the Wall of Fame in the Mobra Gym, serving as an inspiration to future generations of wrestlers. His commitment to excellence, both on and off the mat, has left a lasting legacy within the Claremore community.

Elsewhere in Rogers County, Tucker Collinsworth of Catoosa made the Small East All-State team in the 132-lb weight division.

Collinsworth finished his senior season with a 39-9 record, placing third at the Class 4A State Championships.