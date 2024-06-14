Claremore Progress sports team wins big at OPA awards banquet

Jun. 13—OKLAHOMA CITY — The sports department at the Claremore Daily Progress continues to reinforce its reputation as one of the best in the state.

Sports editor Kevin Green and sports photographer Jay Lederman received top honors at the Oklahoma Press Association's 2023 Better Newspaper Contest awards banquet on Saturday night at the Sheraton Oklahoma City Downtown Hotel, taking home multiple awards.

Green, who has served as the sports editor since March 2019, secured first place in the Sports Coverage category. The judge praised his comprehensive coverage and the quality of the photos featured in sports section entries from March 1, April 15 and Nov. 11. They commended his ability to provide "very good overall coverage and great photos."

Green also earned second place in the Sports Story category for his piece "Running Together Forever: RSU cross-country stars Phillippi, Butts celebrate engagement."

The judge appreciated his storytelling, noting the "delightful tale" and highlighting his efforts to gain the trust and cooperation of the story's subjects. They were particularly impressed by Green's knack for uncovering compelling stories that delve deeper than mere scores and standings.

In addition to these accolades, Green placed second in the Column Writing category.

His winning entries included "Pacing the Bill Snyder Highway Half Marathon", "A journey through the scenic symphony of Grandma's Marathon" and "A father-daughter journey in the Firecracker 5K Stroller Race." Although there were no specific comments from the judges for this category, Green's body of work speaks to his versatility and depth as a writer.

Since joining the Progress, Green has amassed 23 awards from the Oklahoma Press Association across a range of categories, including Sports Story, Sports Coverage, Sports Photograph, Feature Story, In-Depth Reporting, Column Writing and Photo Essay/Picture Page. Five of those were first-place awards.

His achievements have also earned him the title of CNHI Sports Reporter of the Year in both 2022 and 2023.

Lederman also had an impressive showing at the awards banquet, taking home first and second place in the Photo Essay/Picture Page category.

His first-place entry, "19th Century Baseball Exhibition Game", was lauded for its "absolutely delightful photo essay" and the high-quality images that beautifully captured the essence of the event. The judge noted that the accompanying text effectively conveyed the charm of the event.

Lederman's second-place entry, "Will Rogers Stampede Rodeo", was equally praised for its excellent composition and the clear, crisp photos that showcased a variety of events. The judge acknowledged the difficulty of photographing a rodeo, especially at night, and commended Lederman's skill in capturing such a dynamic image.

In addition to these awards, Lederman won the Feature Photo category with his striking image that paired with the "Bronc riding at Will Rogers Stampede" story. The judge commented on the "wonderful feature image" that featured strong emotion, action, beautiful lighting and impeccable timing.

Since he began shooting sports photographs for the Progress in the fall of 2019, Lederman has consistently demonstrated his talent and dedication. He has earned multiple awards in categories such as Sports Photograph, Feature Photo and Photo Essay/Picture Page, with four first-place finishes to his credit.

The accolades received by Green and Lederman highlight the excellence of the Progress sports department. Their work not only enhances the newspaper's sports coverage but also brings compelling stories and dynamic images to life for the readers of Claremore and the rest of Rogers County.