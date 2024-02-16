Claremore basketball teams gear up for playoff challenges

Feb. 15—The inaugural year of district play in Class 5A basketball has set the stage for a thrilling postseason, and the Claremore basketball teams eagerly anticipate the challenges that lie ahead.

The Lady Zebras, coming off a regular season that saw them finish last in Class 5A-3 with a 3-20 overall record and a 1-13 district mark, are poised for East Regional Tournament action. Their journey begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20, facing off against host Sapulpa.

Claremore enters the playoffs with renewed momentum following a victory over Pryor in its final regular-season game. However, it faces a formidable opponent in the Lady Chieftains, who won District 5A-4 and are riding a seven-game winning streak.

If the Lady Zebras can pull off the upset, they will advance to face the winner of Bishop Kelley/Holland Hall on Friday at Sapulpa. The Lady Comets pose a familiar challenge for Claremore, having faced them twice in the regular season — losing 52-14 and 46-20.

A loss, on the other hand, would see it in the consolation bracket against the loser of that Bishop Kelley/Holland Hall matchup.

The Zebra boys, with a solid regular-season record of 13-10 overall and 6-8 in district, will also be facing Sapulpa in their East Regional opener, albeit on Thursday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m., at Booker T. Washington.

The Chieftains, placing fourth in District 5A-4 with a 12-11 record, offer a challenging first-round matchup, but Claremore — buoyed by recent success with three wins in its past four games — looks to maintain its momentum.

If victorious, the Zebras advance to face the winner of Booker T. Washington/McAlester on Friday. However, the Hornets — boasting a dominant 20-1 record — loom large as a potential opponent, having defeated Claremore 74-38 and 58-41 this season.

Regardless of the outcomes in the opening round, both Zebra team recognize the necessity of securing at least two victories to progress to the area tournament next week.

The journey is fraught with challenges, but the Claremore teams are prepared to leave it all on the court as they navigate the complex landscape of postseason play. The playoff fever has gripped Claremore, and the anticipation builds for the battles that will unfold in the coming weeks.