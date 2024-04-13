Claremore baseball pays tribute to legendary athlete John Smith

Apr. 12—In a heartfelt tribute to the late John Smith, the Claremore baseball team honored the legendary athlete on Monday, April 8, as part of John Smith Day during a game against Pryor.

The special event took place at the esteemed Legendary Legion Field, where Smith left an enduring mark on the community. Smith, an iconic all-state athlete, passed away last year at the age of 91.

In light of his contributions to Claremore, Smith's family requested that donations be made in his name to benefit the Claremore Zebras Baseball Club. The funds raised were intended to construct a viewing stand along the first-base line as a tribute to Smith's lasting legacy.

Thanks to the overwhelming generosity of the community, the baseball program not only managed to build the viewing stand but also purchase new uniforms for the team.

According to the family, this marked the first time in several years the Zebras had received new uniforms, a fitting testament to Smith's impact on the team and the sport.

Smith, who played first base for the Zebras during his youth and excelled as a three-sport athlete, later became a revered coach within the Claremore school system.

His coaching career spanned several decades, during which he achieved an impressive four undefeated seasons. Smith's coaching experience extended beyond baseball, as he successfully mentored teams in multiple sports.

Born in 1932, he earned the distinction of being named Claremore's first all-state baseball player before graduating in 1950. Smith then went on to coach football and basketball for 24 years while also teaching Oklahoma history for 28 years before retiring.

One of Smith's favorite quotes encapsulated his positive mindset.

Despite experiencing a losing season with one of his teams, Smith's players presented him with a plaque that read, "Thanks Coach Smith for never losing a winning thought!" This sentiment served as a testament to Smith's ability to inspire and uplift those around him.

The John Smith Day event was a powerful celebration of a true sports icon, showcasing the impact Smith had on Claremore baseball and the community as a whole.

The viewing stand, named the John Smith Sr. Baseball Pavilion, and new uniforms stand as lasting tributes to his legacy, and the Claremore baseball program will continue to cherish the memory of Smith and his commitment to excellence both on and off the field.