Claremore alum joins Kansas State football staff

Aug. 7—MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman has finalized the Wildcats' quality control and analyst staff with the announcement of four hires, one of which is a Claremore graduate.

Brian Lepak, a 2006 graduate from Claremore High School, has been named the senior offensive quality control and assistant director of recruiting at KSU.

Lepak comes to K-State after serving one year as the run-game coordinator and offensive line coach at Southern, where he helped the Jaguars earn a top-20 final ranking during the 2021 spring season.

Under Lepak's watch, all five Southern offensive linemen earned All-SWAC honors, including three first-team performers. Lepak spent the previous three seasons as a graduate assistant at Oklahoma and the three years prior to that in the same role at Indiana, where he worked with current K-State offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham.

As a Zebra, Lepak was a starter on offense and defense and was named District 5A-4 Lineman of the Year. He played all five offensive line positions as a senior.

Lepak, a class valedictorian and a member of the National Honor Society with a 4.0 grade-point average, started as a sophomore but missed his junior season because an arm injury.

He was recruited by Tulsa, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and TCU, but he ultimately decided to sign with Colorado State, where he played as an offensive lineman for two seasons before transferring to Oklahoma.

Lepak spent three seasons as a Sooner and was a member of the 2010 Big 12 Championship team. He was also an Academic All-American that season.

After his playing career, Lepak attended law school at Oklahoma and graduated in 2014, and he was admitted to the Oklahoma Bar Association the same year.

In addition to his law degree, Lepak has dual degrees in accounting and finance from OU where he was the Outstanding Senior in Accounting.

Lepak returns to his home state on Saturday, Sept. 25 when the Wildcats visit Oklahoma State in Stillwater. K-State will host his alma mater, OU, the following week on Oct. 2.