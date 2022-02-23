Clapping Back: Haselwood Responds To Oklahoma Fans Who Call Him “Soft”

The end of 2021 was tiring for Oklahoma Sooner football fans. With the loss of head coach Lincoln Riley to USC and countless transfers including quarterbacks Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams, it is easy to see why Sooner fans have been frustrated.

One of those transfers, wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, announced his decision to transfer from Oklahoma to Arkansas on December 5, a mere week following the departure of Riley. Because of that, he has been the target of criticism from the Sooner fanbase.

Monday, he responded to those fans via Twitter:

Never understood how the OU fans call me soft when I literally joined the hardest conference in football 🤣🤣 and the toughest side tbh #SEC sorry not sorry — Jadon Haselwood 🎱 (@jadon_haselwood) February 22, 2022

While showing his displeasure to Sooner fans, he did say in his transfer announcement post on Instagram that he grew up an Oklahoma fan, and that playing for the Sooners was a lifelong dream.

According to 247sports, Haselwood as the no. 4 overall prospect in the nation in high school, playing for Cedar Grove High School in Georgia. Last season at Oklahoma, Haselwood caught 39 passes for 399 yards and six touchdowns.