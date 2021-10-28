Will Clapp returns to Saints practice squad among latest roster moves

Thursday’s update to the daily NFL transactions wire listed several roster moves for the New Orleans Saints, most of which have to deal with their practice squad. A couple of players who were waived before New Orleans’ Week 7 game with the Seattle Seahawks are back in the fold ahead of Week 8’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here is what you need to know:

G/C Will Clapp re-signed to the Saints practice squad

Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton fist bumps center Will Clapp (64) before a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Clapp was released a week ago and he’s already back in the building. He’ll be vital depth at the position with Andrus Peat potential ending his season early after a pectoral muscle injury. For the curious, Clapp has now been signed, released, and re-signed in some fashion 18 times. He’s starting to climb the Saints leaderboard in career transactions behind J.T. Barrett (28) and Andy Tanner (29).

DT Albert Huggins re-signed to the Saints practice squad

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 23: Albert Huggins #95 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Like Clapp, Huggins was also released from the 53-man roster last week, though he had to test the waiver wire unlike his teammate (Clapp counts as a vested veteran for roster transaction purposes). He cleared waivers and has returned to the practice squad, along with undrafted rookie Josiah Bronson. Bronson was elevated for the gameday roster against Seattle and had some solid snaps.

RB Ryquell Armstead released from the Saints practice squad

Story continues

Dec 29, 2019; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead (23) looks on prior to the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Armstead wasn’t around for very long, having signed with the Saints after a group tryout earlier this month. Another participant was veteran running back Lamar Miller, who ended up signing with the Saints practice squad as well. Then the team traded for Mark Ingram, meaning Armstead’s roster spot would be put to better use for a different position group.

LB Lakiem Williams released from the Saints practice squad

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Lakiem Williams carries the 12 flag as he runs out of the tunnel before an NFL football preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Only signed a week ago, Williams is already on his way out after watching a game against his former team from the sidelines. Maybe the Saints brought him in for an inside look at Seattle’s defensive scheme. Maybe he just didn’t show enough upside on special teams to warrant a longer audition. Either way, he’ll be searching for new opportunities in the NFL now.

1

1