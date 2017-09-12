Claims of a Steelers penalty epidemic under Mike Tomlin are lazy and false

The Steelers went 144 yards in reverse during their opening-day victory Sunday against the Browns, which is half as far as they went in the proper direction. That's the sort of activity that is going to be noticed with any professional football team, but particularly one as closely observed as Pittsburgh.

Go ahead, look up “Mike Tomlin" and "undisciplined" on Twitter. We'll wait.

It's kinda horrifying, but not surprising.

Tomlin himself was displeased enough to make this one of the first items he mentioned in his weekly press conference Tuesday. "We were highly penalized, and when you're highly penalized on offense it kills drives, it kills balance, it reduces the number of snaps," he said. "Whatever you want to talk about, the reality is when you're penalized like we were, you're going to lose your balance, it's going to put you behind the chains."

So, yes, Tomlin knows there were too many penalties and wants there to be fewer. It's worth noting that the five most penalized teams in the season's first weekend all won their games — including most-penalized Kansas City on the road at Super Bowl-champion New England — but Tomlin promises improvement in this area.

The notion that this is a condition somehow endemic to the Steelers under Tomlin's watch, however, is ragingly false.

In 10 full seasons as a head coach, Tomlin has never had a team rank in the top five in penalties committed. Not once. His 2016 team ranked eighth, the poorest showing of any of his teams. On average, his teams ranked 20th. He's had more teams rank in the bottom 10 in penalties (five) than the top 10 (one).

So why does this come up so persistently?

Baltimore's John Harbaugh has had six teams in nine seasons rank seventh or higher in penalties committed. Seattle's Pete Carroll has coached six consecutive teams ranked in the top 10 in penalties, including two that led the league. One will occasionally find their teams placed in the "undisciplined" aisle by commenters, but not nearly so often as Tomlin's Steelers.

This is not something Tomlin will view as a big deal, because he has enough to concern himself getting the Steelers prepared for a home game Sunday against the Vikings, part of which will involve trying not to commit as many penalties as last week.

"It's reasonable as professionals to ask those guys to play hard and smart. We need to see that. We need to see that immediately," Tomlin said. "I think it's reasonable to accept pre-snap penalties to be at zero. It wasn't that the other day.

The risk of evaluating a team's "discipline" after a single week of football is obvious in the way teams rank in the penalty department after such a small sample size.

For instance, teams that ranked in the bottom five (and ties) in terms of penalties compiled a 1-5 record. The Raiders and Titans played each other, as did the Chargers and Broncos; all committed five or fewer penalties. Was that based on their own performances, or on how the games were being called?

Tomlin did not dispute the legitimacy of the penalties called against his team in Cleveland. He admitted to being "irate" over an unnecessary roughness call that occurred when slot corner William Gay used his shoulder to make a play along the sideline and connected against the helmet of a Browns receiver.

However, Tomlin said he fully supports the league's player safety initiatives and defended the nature of the call. "The onus is on the defender, as it should be," he said. “That guy in a defenseless position. In the essence of player safety, we’re going to be unwavering in that."

So why was he angry? The flag came so long after the play that Tomlin became convinced it was technologically aided.

"I thought they called it off the jumbotron," he said. "I won't have that."

The Steelers defense was called for three unnecessary roughness penalties, another area in which they've been accused of lacking discipline. The past two teams were No. 1 and No. 4 in that category; but on average Tomlin's Steelers teams have ranked 16th.

