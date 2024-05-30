CJ's Madilyn Olds lead local athletes at state track

May 29—JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Carl Junction girls' track and field team finished eighth and a number of area athletes turned in top performances at the 2024 MSHSAA Class 4 and 5 State Championships at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City over the Memorial Day weekend.

Class 4

CJ junior Madilyn Olds was the area's only state champion, winning the Class 4 girls' javelin throw with a 45.6-meter toss.

The Bulldog girls also garnered points by finishing second and fourth in the pole vault. Senior Acadia Badgley was runner-up with a 3.41-meter vault and sophomore Brooke Jasperson was fourth (3.12 meters).

Contributing to Carl Junction's 27 team points was Sydney Ward, who finished fifth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.16.

CJ's Ryder Pyles was eighth in the boys' triple jump with a 13.25-meter jump.

McDonald County's Samantha Dowd was runner-up in the girls' 200-meter dash with a time of 24.05 and fourth in the 100-meter dash (11.99).

McDonald County's Dominic Navin, Aidrian Short, Samuel Barton and Joshua Pacheco finished sixth in the boys' 4x400 meter relay (3:26.44).

McDonald County's Toby Moore was 15th in the boys discus (40.42 meters).

Class 5

The Joplin girls' 4x100-meter relay (Phia Vogel, Abigayle Lowery, Abigail Eckert and Brylee Strickland) finished fourth in Class 5 with a time of 48.98.

Webb City's Nathaniel Miller was fourth in the boys' discus (53.84 meters) and Joplin's Neil Barstow (49.40 meters) was seventh.

Webb City junior Chase Stilley was fifth in the girls' high jump with a 1.6-meter leap. Teammate Brooke Hedger finished sixth in the 1,600-meter run (5:00.99) and eighth in the 800-meter run (2:14.89).

Tucker Liberatore finished fifth for the Webb City boys in the javelin with a 51.67-meter toss.

The Neosho boys' 4x200-meter relay (Izaiah Hill, Isaiah Keezer, Phoenix Rhatigan and Noah Soriano) finished seventh with a time of 1:28.63. Hill also finished seventh in the 400-meter dash (49.62).

Carthage sophomore Chasity Straw finished seventh in the girls' shot put (11.67 meters).

Webb City's Evan Stevens was seventh in the boys' 3,200-meter run (9:18.91) and ninth in the 1,600-meter run (4:15.01).

On the boys' side, Webb City's Eric Lathan finished ninth in the shot put (15.6 meters).

The Webb City girls' 4x800 meter relay (Olivia Klotz, Araceli Perez, Emma McKinzie and Hedger) finished 13th with a time of 9:46.70.