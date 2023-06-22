CJ Williams, 6-foot-8 offensive tackle in class of 2024, commits to Vanderbilt football

Vanderbilt football landed its third 2024 commit in two days with 6-foot-8 offensive tackle CJ Williams.

The 330-pounder out of Deerfield Academy in Deerfield, Mass., chose the Commodores over Boston College, Wake Forest, Kentucky, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. He is rated a 3-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and the 92nd-ranked tackle.

Thank you to all the coaches that recruited me during this process. I’m excited to announce that I’ll be continuing my football and academic journey at Vanderbilt University!!! #GoCommodores #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/EXsV0W8Cjl — CJ Williams (@RealCJWilliams) June 21, 2023

He is the fourth offensive line commit in the class of 2024, joining Joshua Raymond, Glenn Seabrooks and Harrison Moore. Williams would be the tallest player on the current roster, tied with Brayden Bapst, who is also 6-foot-8.

With 13 commits, the class is currently ranked 35th in the country by the 247Sports Composite with plenty of time still to fill out the class. Given Williams' size, he continues to fit Clark Lea's strategy of finding high-upside players with good measurables.

"When it comes to my film, they say I'm a very raw prospect," Williams told Rivals. "I'm a big athlete who's really athletic and can move very well."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: CJ Williams, 2024 tackle, commits to Vanderbilt football