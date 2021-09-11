CJ Verdell runs wild as Oregon knocks off Ohio State

CJ VERDELL PUT ON A CLINIC AGAINST THE BUCKEYES 📈 pic.twitter.com/l4jTER5fba — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 11, 2021

Ohio State avoided a valiant upset bid in Week 1 against Minnesota, but they couldn’t finish the comeback at home against Oregon on Saturday, falling 35-28 to the Ducks in front of their home crowd in Columbus.

Oregon running back CJ Verdell led the way for the Ducks on offense, racking up nearly 200 yards of total offense, with three touchdowns.

The Ducks pulled off the big win despite being without star pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, widely regarded as the top prospect in the 2022 NFL draft class, due to an ankle injury.

It’s Oregon’s first win ever against Ohio State, and a huge boost to their chances of making a run to the College Football Playoff.