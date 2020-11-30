CJ Verdell, Oregon Ducks personnel updates ahead of Cal originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Oregon Ducks (3-1) begin a new week after coming off the team’s first loss of this 2020 Pac-12 season at Oregon State last Friday.

There were a few key pieces mysteriously missing from the lineup as well as throughout the game, and it wasn’t just because of the fog and visibility on the field at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon.

CJ Verdell, Mycah Pittman, Nick Pickett, and Jamal Hill just to name a few.

On Monday, head coach Mario Cristobal gave a personnel update heading into the week and against the Cal Golden Bears in Berkley on Saturday.

CJ Verdell left the game at some point and did not return against Oregon State. After the game, when asked about his status, Cristobal just said that “he was unavailable.”

On Monday, Cristobal said that the Ducks’ leading rusher “will be okay. He got dinged up in the game a little bit.”

Sophomore wide receiver Mycah Pittman has been out the previous two games against UCLA and at Oregon State. Pittman has not been injured, that we’re aware of, and he confirmed that he has not tested positive for COVID-19.

But the good news, the wide receiver is “good to go” according to Cristobal. "He's an awesome competitor.”

In his starting role, 6’5”, 205-pound sophomore transfer Devon Williams has recorded back-to-back 100+ yard receiving games.

After the first two games recording a touchdown in each, tight end DJ Johnson hasn’t had much production lately, primarily because of the resurgence of senior Hunter Kampmoyer in the offense. However, another tight end could be making his debut on Saturday, sophomore Spencer Webb.

“Spencer Webb is practicing this week. He practiced yesterday and we’re very hopeful that he’s going to be available for this game,” said Cristobal.

Safety Nick Pickett also got banged up in Friday’s contest but is expected to be back on the field on Saturday vs. Cal.

Jamal Hill is also practicing and full go.

Kickoff between the Ducks (3-1) and Bears (0-3) is set for 4 p.m. (PT) in Berkeley, California.