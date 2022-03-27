How CJ Uzomah and Tyler Conklin fit into Jets’ system

C.J. Uzomah hyped before Super Bowl LVI with Bengals no helmet

It’s often said that a good tight end can be a young quarterback’s best friend, but the Jets were disappointed with the output from their tight ends in 2021.

As a result, they opted to fortify the position by double-dipping in the free agent market with quarterback Zach Wilson entering his crucial second season. A pair of former fifth-round picks, each of whom were coming off the best statistical season of their career, were signed to three-year deals as former Bengal CJ Uzomah and former Viking Tyler Conklin joined the fray.

In 2021, the Jets often had four tight ends active and operated out of a lot of two- and three-tight end sets. However, due to inconsistency and injury, nobody really stepped up as someone they could make a featured part of their offense.

Now that they have more established veterans to use in this role, could the offense start to look more like the 49ers’ offense, a version of which offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur brought with him to the Jets?

Of course, the 49ers have George Kittle and, with the best will in the world, neither of these new acquisitions can be expected to match the all-pro’s contributions. Nevertheless, adding them both can perhaps see the Jets starting to introduce some more of these elements into their gameplan.

In 2021, five Jets tight ends caught 50 passes between them, combining for just over 500 yards. Both Conklin and Uzomah exceeded these numbers on their own, if you include Uzomah’s postseason contributions. Their red zone threat was greater too, with the pair combining for nine regular and postseason touchdown catches, as opposed to three from the Jets' tight end room.

As the Jets landed Uzomah early on during the “legal tampering window,” it was reported that they had also been targeting former Giants tight end Evan Engram, only to then pivot to Conklin once Engram had agreed to join Jacksonville.

Had the Jets landed the Uzomah-Engram pairing, the roles would have been clearly defined. Uzomah would have been primarily lined up inline with a mixture of blocking and receiving assignments within the “Y” role, while Engram’s main focus would have been on pass-catching which would have seen him primarily lined up in the slot or in motion in the “F” or “move” role.

What’s interesting – and potentially beneficial – about acquiring Conklin instead, is the fact that he brings similar things to the table as Uzomah so the pair could be more interchangeable. They are both versatile enough to thrive in either role, which could make the Jets’ offense less predictable. It might also be advantageous in the event that either of them gets injured because it will give them more alternatives.

Bizarrely, although they have similar skill-sets, Uzomah and Conklin’s athletic profiles are completely different to one another based on their workout numbers. In addition to being older, Uzomah is bigger and has superior straight-line speed. However, Conklin has much better explosiveness and agility numbers.

In the passing game, each had a breakout season in 2021, showing that although they can rack up plenty of production on underneath routes and dump-offs. They can also line up anywhere and will make plays downfield or create yardage after the catch from time to time.

All of this will sound good to Wilson, who struggled to consistently sustain drives during his rookie year, so a pair of targets who can move the chains or pick up easy yardage to give the Jets manageable down-and-distance situations should help him dramatically.

Each player should also provide an upgrade in terms of their blocking. They are regularly employed in pass protection and contribute well in the running game. In each case, these players are often required to block opposing edge defenders and have held up well when required to do so.

It’s fair to note that Tyler Kroft, a former teammate of Uzomah, was also regarded as a good blocker. However, that doesn’t count for much when you can’t stay on the field, so the fact Kroft missed 30 games over the last four seasons was presumably a major factor in the Jets’ decision to move on from him and invest in two more durable options.

The Jets will be optimistic that these moves, at a position where the Jets haven’t traditionally invested a lot of money, could give their offense a different look in 2022 and beyond. If the old adage proves to be true, then Wilson now has two new “best friends” that will give him more of a chance to be successful than last year.