CJ Taylor injury update: Vanderbilt defender exits after tackle by Georgia's Carson Beck

Vanderbilt football linebacker/safety CJ Taylor left Saturday's game against Georgia with an apparent injury after an being tackled after making an interception during the fourth quarter.

Taylor took a hard hit from Georgia quarterback Carson Beck at the 1-yard line after the 35-yard interception return and was helped off the field, struggling to put weight on his left leg.

Taylor was Vanderbilt's second-leading tackler in the game with seven tackles, also getting a tackle for loss and a breakup before the interception.

At the time of Taylor's pick, Vanderbilt (2-5, 0-3 SEC) was down 30-14, but the Commodores scored a touchdown on the next play and missed the 2-point conversion to make the score 30-20 in favor of Georgia (6-0, 3-0).

An update on Taylor's status was not immediately available.

FOURTH DOWN DECISIONS Analytics vs. feeling: How Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea makes fourth-down decisions

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: CJ Taylor injury update: Vanderbilt defender tackled by Carson Beck