CJ Stroud: I’ve been the best player in college football two years in a row

With so much talk about the refinement and size of Bryce Young as well as the potential of both Anthony Richardson and Will Levis, CJ Stroud may have turned into the “safe” quarterback option in the 2023 draft. But that’s probably not how he sees it exactly.

The University of Ohio State standout commanded the lectern during his media availability at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday. And when asked about his spectacular performance in the Peach Bowl against the eventual national champion Georgia Bulldogs, Stroud said he believes he’s had plenty of eye-opening outings like that.

“Everybody kind of highlights that game, but for me, I think you can put on my film, I think I’ve been the best player in college football two years in a row,” he said. “And I think I’ve consistently done that. And I think, honestly, I think I haven’t even touched my potential yet. I think that I have a lot more to get better at. But I have a lot more—not only to prove, not only to y’all—but to myself.”

Stroud apparently proved a bit during his meeting with the Carolina Panthers earlier this week. General manager Scott Fitterer, in an interview for The Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey, thinks the Buckeye is legit.

“Yeah, that performance was really impressive,” he said of Stroud’s Georgia game. “I think he showed some mobility in that game. I think he makes a lot of throws that a lot of guys can’t make. He’s a natural passer back there in the pocket and he sees the field.”

We’ll see more of him on Saturday, when the quarterbacks hit the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.

