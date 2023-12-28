C.J. Stroud cleared to return, can perhaps save Texans' season and Rookie of the Year hopes

When Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was getting ready for a Week 14 game against the New York Jets, he was the clear NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite. It seemed nobody could catch him.

Three weeks later, it's at least a bit in question.

Stroud was concussed at the end of that rough game against the Jets and missed two weeks. But he'll be back in Week 17. Stroud was medically cleared and is out of the concussion protocol. He met with the Houston media Thursday.

"It was tough and wasn't easy but my teammates held it down"

@CJ7STROUD on clearing concussion protocol pic.twitter.com/KPbgvW7Dy6 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 28, 2023

It comes at a critical time, more for the Texans' playoff hopes than Stroud's award chase. But Rookie of the Year is no lock anymore either.

C.J. Stroud to return

The Texans went 1-1 without Stroud and are still alive in the wild-card race as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

The Texans have a 39% chance to make the playoffs, according to Next Gen Stats. That rises to 52% with a win.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) is set to return this week. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Stroud is probably the biggest reason the Texans are in the playoff race. He was having a historic rookie season when he suffered the concussion against the Jets. He has 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions. The No. 2 overall pick has been a big story in the NFL this season. He even spent time on the fringe of the NFL MVP discussion.

Houston kept its playoff hopes alive until Stroud could return. Now he can try to get it to the postseason and perhaps clinch a big award.

Stroud still leads for Offensive Rookie of the Year

While Stroud was gone, Puka Nacua crept up in the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year race and is +450 to win.

The Rams receiver has had a monster season, with 96 catches for 1,327 yards. He has a shot at the rookie receptions record, which is 104, set by Jaylen Waddle, and the rookie yardage record, too. That record is 1,473 set by Bill Groman of the 1960 Houston Oilers.

If Nacua sets both records, that's a great argument for the award. Stroud is still the favorite at -800 but he has competition.

Stroud will likely win the award with another good performance or two before the season ends. Houston hopes that coincides with a playoff berth.

