CJ Stokes still will be with Michigan football for College Football Playoff

Michigan football has one scholarship player who has entered the transfer portal since it opened on Dec. 4 in second-year running back CJ Stokes.

Stokes came on strong in the first few games of his freshman year, but since his Week 4 fumble against Maryland in 2022, he’s been relegated to mop-up duty behind Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards, converted linebacker Kalel Mullings, and even others such as walk-on Leon Franklin, and freshman Benjamin Hall. Despite the promise of his potential, it’s no surprise that Stokes is looking for a change of scenery.

While many transfer prospects are out once they announce they’re departure, Stokes still plans to be with the team. He announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he will still be with the Wolverines when they depart for Los Angeles for the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Rose Bowl.

I will be with the team for the CFP, although I will still remain in the portal. — “CJ” STOKES (@CapersStokes) December 14, 2023

It will be interesting to see if Stokes gets in the mix at all for the maize and blue against Alabama. While there are other options, his speed, vision, and more diminutive size could provide a change of pace to what the Crimson Tide may see otherwise.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire