CJ McCollum's take on Steph Curry's historic Warriors contract

Damian Lillard and Steph Curry are team first guys

Steph Curry last week signed a four-year, $215 million contract extension with the Warriors.

The deal begins in 2022-23 and runs through the 2025-26 season.

Hey CJ McCollum -- what do you think about that?

"For the greatest shooter ever to touch a basketball, he's the first player to sign two, $200 million contracts," McCollum said on his Pull Up podcast. "Curry gets a four-year, $215 million extension -- which is insane to think about it.

"But I must say he's worth it. He will earn $59.6 million [during the final year] -- I repeat ... wow ... $59.6 million just sounds crazy.

"But he's a guy who has transcended the game of basketball. He's must-see TV and just played arguably the greatest basketball of his career."

The Portland Trail Blazers guard pretty much is correct on all fronts.

Curry is worth it and then some.

Steph Curry is one of the Top 15-20 players in NBA history. He changed the Warriors franchise forever. These sorts of press releases can’t and shouldn’t be taken for granted … https://t.co/4r8wlVKqsG — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) August 6, 2021

The two-time NBA MVP has changed the sport, while doing incredible work off the court as well.

"I look forward to seeing what amazing things he's gonna do on and off the court," McCollum added. "Him and his family are big on impacting the community, empowering others and helping uplift this world."

