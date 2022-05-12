CJ McCollum, Twitter mock Steph Curry, Warriors with 'Whoop That Trick' troll

Steph mocked with 'Whoop That Trick' troll during Game 5 loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry and the Warriors took a beating on and off the court during Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday night at FedExForum, and a few words from the two-time NBA MVP came back to haunt him.

Prior to Game 5, ESPN's Kendra Andrews asked Curry what the plan was for the close out game, and she reported that he said "Whoop That Trick," referring to the song that has become the Grizzlies' rallying cry during the postseason.

Those were regrettable words by Curry as the Grizzlies handed the Warriors a historic 134-95 loss, sending the second-round series back to San Francisco for Game 6 on Wednesday at Chase Center.

NBA stars CJ McCollum and Trae Young got in on the Twitter fun.

This how you whoop Dat trick ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 12, 2022

Everybody Splashin for MemphisðŸ˜‚ðŸ”¥ — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 12, 2022

Of course, the rest of NBA Twitter had to take their shots at Curry.

Well the trick got whooped, buuuuuut pic.twitter.com/aJVsKdpstx — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) May 12, 2022

Steph Curry said â€œWhoop That Trickâ€ huh?! The Grizzlies took it PERSONAL!!! Carry the hell onâ€¦ #TheDarkside — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 12, 2022

A 34 year old man said â€œwhoop that trickâ€ before the game just to get blown out by 50 pts — Simone (@UltraDBZfan) May 12, 2022

whoop that trick pic.twitter.com/0qkAAascoR — Chris Montano (@gswchris) May 12, 2022

The Memphis Grizzlies lead Golden State by 41 points in the 3Q. Cue an organic "Whoop That Trick." This is bonkers in the best possible way. — Mark Giannotto (@mgiannotto) May 12, 2022

The fans didn't wait. They started their own "Whoop that trick." — Geoff Calkins (@geoff_calkins) May 12, 2022

Sometimes in life you Whoop that Trick and sometimes that Trick Whoops you @StephenCurry30 https://t.co/QQwI3NcgdV — Kofie (@Kofie) May 12, 2022

To add insult to, well, insult, the Grizzlies started playing "Whoop That Trick" in the arena during the second half, and Curry and Draymond Green were seen dancing and enjoying the playful mocking from the crowd. But the Grizzlies' dance crew good-naturedly got in Curry's face while singing the song during a timeout.

Story continues

"WHOOP THAT TRICK...IN YOUR FACE STEPH CURRY!" pic.twitter.com/tvwPlTJZHg — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) May 12, 2022

Whoop That Trick is about to be played for 48 straight hours in Memphis pic.twitter.com/kM0ZfWQNZf — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) May 12, 2022

Steph Curry and Draymond Green look like they enjoy â€œWhoop that Trick.â€



Al Kapone: â€œIN YO FACE STEPH CURRY!â€ pic.twitter.com/RpI0ugo5Vn — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) May 12, 2022

Dray funny as hellðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ https://t.co/IgNa4ZPGhu — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 12, 2022

The Warriors have less than 48 hours to regroup before Game 6 on Friday night.