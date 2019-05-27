CJ McCollum, Skip Bayless get in Twitter beef over Kawhi Leonard hate originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Fox Sports blowhard Skip Bayless must have been bored over the weekend because he decided to take out his anger on Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard.

Shortly after the Raptors eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday night, Bayless sent this tweet regarding Leonard.

Well, I guess it worked for No. 2 to quit on the Spurs last season complaining of what Spurs doctors decided was no more than a thigh bruise. He wound up in the East, playing against a hobbled, sick Embiid and an overrated Giannis. "Crime" pays. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 26, 2019

Bayless is a fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and clearly isn't happy Leonard was traded away last summer.

Bayless' tweet caught the attention of Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum.

Give it a rest skip. Get some sleep man. Klaw is a monster. Get that hate out your heart https://t.co/IcdJXs2jM4 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 26, 2019

Ol' Skip couldn't let McCollum's tweet go without a response, but he did it without sending the message directly to him. Instead, Bayless used it as a shameless promo for his show.

On tomorrow morning's Undisputed, I will tell you exactly how I feel about C.J. McCollom's Saturday-night tweet about me ... and how I feel about No. 2 making it all the way to the NBA Finals. Join us tomorrow, Memorial Day, at 9:30 E on FS1. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 27, 2019

No problem, though. McCollum saw the tweet and made sure to point out that Bayless, a longtime newspaper columnist, spelled his name wrong.

McCollum . M c C o l l u m . Make sure you spell my name right from here on out. Thanks in advance https://t.co/LBeR6KTFH7 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 27, 2019

Bayless appears to be bad with names since he continues to refer to Leonard as "No. 2."

We'll find out what Bayless has to say Monday morning. If he had any guts, he'd invite McCollum on his show and let the Blazers guard respond. But we all know Bayless won't do that because he'd lose any and all arguments with Leonard now in the NBA Finals against the Warriors.