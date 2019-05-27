CJ McCollum, Skip Bayless get in Twitter beef over Kawhi Leonard hate

Ali Thanawalla
NBC Sports BayArea

CJ McCollum, Skip Bayless get in Twitter beef over Kawhi Leonard hate originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Fox Sports blowhard Skip Bayless must have been bored over the weekend because he decided to take out his anger on Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard.

Shortly after the Raptors eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday night, Bayless sent this tweet regarding Leonard.

Bayless is a fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and clearly isn't happy Leonard was traded away last summer.

Bayless' tweet caught the attention of Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum.

Ol' Skip couldn't let McCollum's tweet go without a response, but he did it without sending the message directly to him. Instead, Bayless used it as a shameless promo for his show.

No problem, though. McCollum saw the tweet and made sure to point out that Bayless, a longtime newspaper columnist, spelled his name wrong.

Bayless appears to be bad with names since he continues to refer to Leonard as "No. 2." 

We'll find out what Bayless has to say Monday morning. If he had any guts, he'd invite McCollum on his show and let the Blazers guard respond. But we all know Bayless won't do that because he'd lose any and all arguments with Leonard now in the NBA Finals against the Warriors.

