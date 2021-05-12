CJ McCollum says Steph Curry has changed basketball for better... and worse originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

A person having significant influence over adults and kids is both a blessing and a curse.

Some of those individuals will attempt to become the person they’re idolizing.

In the latest episode of the “Pull Up with CJ McCollum” podcast, he gave discussed the influence Stephen Curry, a man he’s faced three times in the playoffs since 2016, has had on the NBA.

On the heels of a 49-point performance against the OKC and on his way to an NBA scoring title, McCollum called Curry “the best pure scorer in the league right now,” due to his ability to score in so many ways and remain a threat while staying highly efficient.

And while Curry has changed the NBA game since joining the league in 2009, there's two sides to the coin on the impact he's made.

“He has changed the game for the better, but has also changed the game for the worse,” McCollum said.

A lot of kids are trying to replicate some of the things that he’s doing, and some of that stuff isn’t virtually possible for kids. You have to get the reps in and really practice your game.

Curry’s skill-set is once in a generation and can be imitated but not duplicated. Kids want to be Curry because hitting shots way behind the three-point line is just demoralizing to the opponent, as he’s currently shooting 44.9% on shots 30-34 feet.

“He’s just a wizard,” McCollum said. “He’s someone you have to look for at all times. He does things and you literally think, ‘how is that possible.’”

It’s a true skill he’s developed and mastered over time, and a few NBA players have joined in such as Damian Lillard, Trae Young, and Luka Doncic.

The Warriors guard is averaging a career-high and league-high 31.8 points per game, connecting on 96 three pointers in April alone, as he and Bradley Beal (31.4 points) have swapped for the top spot to become the 2020-’21 scoring champion.